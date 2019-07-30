Nasty US measles outbreak helps boost Merck's vaccine sales in second quarter

Home prices continue to gain, and while the gains still shrank in May nationally, some markets are seeing stronger price appreciation.Real Estateread more
The Capital One breach is unique, because a single experienced engineer was able to gain access to personal data and wreak havoc.Cybersecurityread more
Branchless bank Green Dot is launching highest yielding bank account in the industry.Financeread more
Companies that generate the majority of revenue overseas have seen a stunning 13.6% drop in profits.Earningsread more
The call comes ahead of a widely expected quarter-point interest rate cut this week.Economyread more
Under Armour's mixed earnings results on Tuesday called attention to the fact that the brand continues to fight to win more shoppers on its home turf, a competitive one.Retailread more
Bank CEOs including Jamie Dimon have been highlighting the risks of a cyberattack for years.Cybersecurityread more
Jennifer Araoz says she was 15 years old or younger when Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, assaulted her in his New York townhouse.Politicsread more
The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates this week for the first time since 2008, potentially giving investors the green light to play offense. Here are the stocks that...Marketsread more
Analysts say that low expectations Apple a lot of room to overachieve, even as the company is coming off of of two straight quarters of year-over-year revenue decline.Technologyread more
A software engineer appears to be the lone wolf actor at the heart of Capital One's data breach, authorities say.Banksread more
Pharmaceutical giant Merck said Tuesday that high consumer demand for its measles vaccines, amid the largest U.S. outbreak in decades, help boost sales in its second quarter.
Sales of children vaccines, which includes the New Jersey-based company's MMR vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella, jumped 58% year-over-year to $675 million, Merck announced in its second-quarter earnings report Tuesday. Merck, which is the sole U.S. supplier of measles vaccines, said the strong growth was due in part to this year's measles outbreak, which was the largest in the U.S. since 1992.
"There was some buying to the private sector within the U.S. this quarter based on some of the measles outbreaks that you read in the news," Merck Chief Commercial Officer Frank Clyburn said in a post-earnings conference call with investors. "And we do believe that we'll continue to see growth for our pediatric vaccines going forward."
Shares of Merck were up more than 1% in mid-morning trading after posting quarterly earnings and revenue that easily beat Wall Street's estimates. The company also narrowed its earnings and revenue forecast for the year due to its $1 billion acquisition of biotech firm Peloton Therapeutics, announced in May.
In May, Merck said it had increased production of the measles vaccine to meet an uptick in demand in the U.S. in the midst of the country's biggest outbreak in decades.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported a total of 1,164 individual cases of measles as of July 25. The CDC said the new cases represented a 1.4% increase in the number of cases from the previous week. Officials had officially declared measles as eliminated in 2000, but warned that if cases continued to climb this year that the U.S. may lose its "eliminated" status.
Before the creation of the measles vaccine in the 1960s, the disease infected an estimated 3 million to 4 million people, hospitalized 48,000 and claimed the lives of between 400 and 500 people annually.
Measles started to spread again in recent years as more parents refused to vaccinate their children, even though health officials stress immunizations are the best way to protect against the measles. The WHO reported a 300% increase in measles cases in the first three months of this year compared with the same time last year.
--CNBC's Angelica LaVito contributed to this report.