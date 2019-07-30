Nintendo first-quarter profit falls 10.2%, below estimates, despite growing Switch sales

Capital One says a data breach exposed personal information of its customers, including Social Security details and bank account numbers.Cybersecurityread more
It's possible one or two Fed officials, and maybe even three, could disagree with the central bank's decision to cut rates Wednesday.Market Insider
Energy giant BP reported better-than-expected second-quarter profits on Tuesday, citing a solid upstream and downstream performance.Earnings
The stock closed Monday up 788% since its May initial public offering and has drawn interest from short sellers.Food & Beverage
Huawei's smartphone shipments in China soared 31% in the second quarter even as the overall market slowed, according to research firm Canalys.Technology
For the first time since the financial crisis, companies have given back more to shareholders than they are making in free cash flow.Markets
Singapore's economy is set to grow between 1.5% and 2% this year, according to Steve Cochrane, chief Asia Pacific economist for Moody's Analytics.Asia Economy
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America...Politics
Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters blocked train services during the early morning rush hour on Tuesday, causing commuter chaos in the latest anti-government campaign to roil...China Politics
In just three years, payments platform Airwallex has achieved much-coveted unicorn status, completing the company's transformation from a humble coffee shop.Start-ups
Amazon-owned PillPack and Surescripts are doing battle over access to data about patients' prescriptions.Technology
Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd said on Tuesday operating profit fell 10% in the three months to June, below market expectations, despite stronger sales of its Switch console.
Operating profit in the first quarter was 27.4 billion yen ($252.26 million). That compared with the 40 billion yen average of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
Nintendo said it sold 2.1 million Switch consoles in the period, bringing the total install base to 36.9 million units.
The Kyoto-based gaming company maintained its full-year forecast of 18 million units for the year ending March.