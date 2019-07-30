Skip Navigation
Defense

North Korea has fired multiple unidentified projectiles: South Korean media

Amanda Macias@amanda_m_macias
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the defense detachment on Jangjae Islet in this undated picture released by the country's official news agency on May 5, 2017.
STR | AFP Getty Images

WASHINGTON — North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday, according to a Yonhap report, citing South Korean military officials.

The projectiles were launched from the Hodo peninsula in South Hamgyong Province on the country's east coast, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The latest revelation comes less than a week after North Korea test-fired two new short-range ballistic missiles, the first missile test since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump agreed to revive denuclearization talks last month.

South Korea's defense ministry said the missiles were launched from North Korea's east coast near Wonsan city and traveled about 428 miles over the sea. Both projectiles reached an altitude of 30 miles and did not present a risk to the United States or South Korea.

The White House and Pentagon did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

In April, North Korea claimed to have "tested a powerful warhead" in the first public weapons test for the regime since Trump and Kim met for a historic summit in Singapore last year.

Trump and Kim held a second round of talks in Vietnam February of this year, but negotiations collapsed after Trump reportedly handed Kim a note demanding he turn over the North's nuclear weapons and bomb fuel.

North Korea, the only nation to have tested nuclear weapons this century, spent most of Trump's first year in office perfecting its nuclear arsenal. The newest member of the world's exclusive nuclear weapons club has stopped testing of its nukes for now as the U.S. and international community offer the possibility of relief from crippling economic sanctions.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.