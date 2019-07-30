North Korea has fired multiple unidentified projectiles: South Korean media

Apple's services and wearables businesses are becoming increasingly critical for the company.Technologyread more
Apple's iPhone revenue came in at $25.99 billion in fiscal Q3 2019, down from $29.4 billion in the year-ago quarter and missing Wall Street estimates.Technologyread more
The incident involved theft of more than 100 million customer records, 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 linked bank details.Cybersecurityread more
Home prices continue to gain, and while the gains still shrank in May nationally, some markets are seeing stronger price appreciation.Real Estateread more
Apple continues to host one of the largest cash piles of any U.S. company.Technologyread more
Companies that generate the majority of revenue overseas have seen a stunning 13.6% drop in profits.Earningsread more
Apple is increasingly relying on its revenue from services like the App Store and Apple Pay to make up for saturation in the smartphone market.Technologyread more
Bank CEOs including Jamie Dimon have been highlighting the risks of a cyberattack for years.Banksread more
Under Armour's mixed earnings results on Tuesday called attention to the fact that the brand continues to fight to win more shoppers on its home turf, a competitive one.Retailread more
Branchless bank Green Dot is launching highest yielding bank account in the industry.Financeread more
Jennifer Araoz says she was 15 years old or younger when Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, assaulted her in his New York townhouse.Politicsread more
WASHINGTON — North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday, according to a Yonhap report, citing South Korean military officials.
The projectiles were launched from the Hodo peninsula in South Hamgyong Province on the country's east coast, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The latest revelation comes less than a week after North Korea test-fired two new short-range ballistic missiles, the first missile test since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump agreed to revive denuclearization talks last month.
South Korea's defense ministry said the missiles were launched from North Korea's east coast near Wonsan city and traveled about 428 miles over the sea. Both projectiles reached an altitude of 30 miles and did not present a risk to the United States or South Korea.
The White House and Pentagon did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
In April, North Korea claimed to have "tested a powerful warhead" in the first public weapons test for the regime since Trump and Kim met for a historic summit in Singapore last year.
Trump and Kim held a second round of talks in Vietnam February of this year, but negotiations collapsed after Trump reportedly handed Kim a note demanding he turn over the North's nuclear weapons and bomb fuel.
North Korea, the only nation to have tested nuclear weapons this century, spent most of Trump's first year in office perfecting its nuclear arsenal. The newest member of the world's exclusive nuclear weapons club has stopped testing of its nukes for now as the U.S. and international community offer the possibility of relief from crippling economic sanctions.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.