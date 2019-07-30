Procter & Gamble shares jump on earnings beat, optimistic 2020 outlook

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Procter & Gamble on Tuesday topped analysts' estimates for its quarterly earnings and revenue and released an optimistic outlook for its next fiscal year.
Shares of the company rose 4% in premarket trading.
Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:
The consumer products giant reported a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss of $5.24 billion, or $2.12 per share, compared with net income of $1.89 billion, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier. P&G said that the primary driver of the loss during the quarter ended June 30 was an $8 billion charge for accounting adjustments to the carrying values of its Gillette Shave Care business.
Excluding items, P&G earned $1.10 per share, beating the $1.05 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Net sales rose 4% to $17.09 billion, topping expectations of $16.86 billion.
The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company said that it expects fiscal 2020 revenue growth in the range of 3% to 4%. This includes a slight negative impact from foreign currency. Wall Street was forecasting fiscal 2020 revenue of $69.76 billion, up 3.5% from fiscal 2019.
It also expects adjusted earnings per share to increase by 4% to 9%. P&G said that its current forecast for commodities, foreign currency, transportation and tariffs is expected to result in a "modest net benefit" to earnings growth in fiscal 2020. Analysts were estimating that the company's adjusted earnings next fiscal year would rise 5.1% to $4.75 per share.