Small energy stock rips higher after investor Mario Gabelli says he is following it

The Capital One breach is unlike any other major hack

The incident involved theft of more than 100 million customer records, 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 linked bank details.

Seven cities see home prices heating up again, but Seattle sinks

Home prices continue to gain, and while the gains still shrank in May nationally, some markets are seeing stronger price appreciation.

Multinational companies are getting clobbered by Trump's tariffs

Companies that generate the majority of revenue overseas have seen a stunning 13.6% drop in profits.

Jamie Dimon's worst fears for the bank industry realized with...

Bank CEOs including Jamie Dimon have been highlighting the risks of a cyberattack for years.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Procter & Gamble, Capital...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Under Armour's North America problem hasn't gone away

Under Armour's mixed earnings results on Tuesday called attention to the fact that the brand continues to fight to win more shoppers on its home turf, a competitive one.

Green Dot reveals savings account with a rate 30 times the...

Branchless bank Green Dot is launching highest yielding bank account in the industry.

Epstein got documents claiming he raped 15-year-old girl day...

Jennifer Araoz says she was 15 years old or younger when Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, assaulted her in his New York townhouse.

Meet Paige Thompson, who is accused of hacking Capital One

A software engineer appears to be the lone wolf actor at the heart of Capital One's data breach, authorities say.

Disney's 'The Lion King' tops $1 billion at the box office

"The Lion King" is set to surpass the $1 billion mark today, its 19th day in theaters, making it the fourth Disney movie to do so this year.

Trump calls for a 'large' interest rate cut a day before the...

The call comes ahead of a widely expected quarter-point interest rate cut this week.

TSA suspends 2 officers after a noose was found at Miami...

The Transportation Security Administration said the display was found in a baggage-screening area.

Investing

Small energy stock rips higher after investor Mario Gabelli says he is following it

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Key Points
  • RPC shares traded more than 11% higher around $6.16 after Gabelli's comments.
  • However, the stock is down around 50% over the past four years and has lost more than 37% in 2019.
  • "Short-term, things are terrible," he said. But if oil stays around $60 per barrel, "you are going to have a stock that's $15-$20. You just sit there and buy it while everybody else is puking it out."
VIDEO4:5504:55
Here's what's in Mario Gabelli's stock portfolio
Halftime Report

Shares of RPC, Inc., a small oil and gas company based in Atlanta, jumped following positive comments from billionaire investor Mario Gabelli.

"I've been following it for 50 years," Gabelli told CNBC's "Halftime Report " of the stock, which closed Monday at $5.54 a share. "If you look at the wiggles, it's been $25 three or four times. They are in total control. There is no debt. They are a pressure-pumping, infrastructure supplier."

RPC shares traded more than 11% higher to around $6.16 after Gabelli's comments. However, the stock is down around 50% over the past four years and has lost more than 37% in 2019.

"Short-term, things are terrible," he said. But "somewhere in the next three years, if oil stays at $60 in West Texas, you are going to have a stock that's $15-$20. You just sit there and buy it while everybody else is puking it out."

Gabelli is a value investor, meaning he tries to find stocks the market has undervalued and are poised to return to their appropriate valuation.

Gabelli also said Tuesday he likes Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment.

