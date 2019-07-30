Snapchat stages a viral hashtag takeover on rival Instagram

Snap is taking a subtle dig at rival social media platform Instagram in a new global advertising campaign launched on Tuesday.

The campaign, called "Real Friends," aims to highlight how users can connect with their close friends on the company's app, Snapchat. As part of the launch, Snap staged a "hashtag takeover" on Facebook-owned Instagram, filling the #realfriends and #friendshipquotes pages with quotes from notable figures about friendship.

The ads are distinguished by Snap's signature yellow and ghost logo, nicknamed Ghostface Chillah. Many of the Instagram ads were posted by inspirational quote accounts with a sizable follower count.

"When we launched Snapchat more than seven years ago, it wasn't about capturing the traditional Kodak moment, or trying to look pretty or perfect," the company said in a blog post. "We wanted to create a way for our friends to express themselves and share how they felt in the moment."

"Today, we're launching a celebration of the real friends who use Snapchat," Snap added.