Steel industry to suffer major losses from rising carbon prices and climate regulations, report says

A man using an angle grinder on a steel piece at a metal fabrication company on August 7, 2018 in Orange County, New York.

The world's largest steel corporations are not reducing emissions at the rate required to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, a failure that on average puts 14% of the companies' potential value at risk, according to a new analysis of corporate earnings profiles.

The 20 companies, which together represent 30% of global steel production, are currently expected to reduce emissions by less than 50% by 2050, falling behind the 65% reduction standard set by the International Energy Agency.

"Steel represents the most emissions-intensive industry — it's a huge footprint," said Luke Fletcher, a senior analyst at CDP, the international nonprofit that wrote the new report and works with companies to disclose financial risks of climate change on their bottom line.

The report illustrates the failure of polluting corporations to keep up with climate regulations and the financial losses they could suffer as carbon prices rise and the planet warms.

For decades, the steel sector has produced essential metal for construction, cars and food cans. However, it's also responsible for 7% to 9% of all direct fossil fuel emissions, according to the World Steel Association, and is currently the largest industrial source of climate pollution.