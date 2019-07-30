People who live in the suburbs have almost 4 times as much in savings as city dwellers

The best thing for your savings account might be leaving city life behind.

Those living in the suburbs have $3,600 in savings on average, compared to an average of $1,000 for city-dwellers, according to a recent survey from Credit Karma. On top of that, less than 30% of people in cities report having a 401(k), compared with 40% of suburbanites.

The two main reasons why city dwellers are able to put away less are likely wage stagnation and high costs of living, Credit Karma reports. Even accounting for inflation, today's typical wages have about the same purchasing power they did four decades ago, according to the Pew Research Center, and over 20% of people in cities report that their income is "very low" for where they live. Only 13% of suburbanites say the same thing.

A higher percentage of people in cities have student loan debt compared to their suburban counterparts as well, Credit Karma found, which is likely "hindering their ability to save," Dana Marineau, VP and financial advocate at Credit Karma, tells CNBC Make It.

The cost of housing is another major reason people living in cities have a harder time saving, according to Credit Karma. City residents say they put 28.6% of their monthly pay toward housing, compared with 24.2% for suburbanites. That can make a big difference: Housing is routinely the most expensive item in the average American's budget.

Searching for cheaper rent can be hard when housing inventory is low, and many people need to live in certain places for work. But even if you live in a city, it's still possible to build up your emergency fund.