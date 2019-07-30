Tech stocks are soaring and could rise another 20%, according to S&P 500 history dating back to 1990

Tech stocks are having a great year. The S&P 500 Information Technology sector has soared more than 30% so far in 2019, making it the best-performing S&P 500 sector by a wide margin.

And the run may be far from over, according to data from Kensho, a machine learning tool used by Wall Street banks and hedge funds to identify potential trades based on market history.

Since 1990 the tech sector has gained between 20% and 40% from January through July on just five other occasions. Following these gains, the sector has traded positively through the rest of the year in every instance, with tech stocks adding an average return of more than near-24% during these periods, according to a CNBC seasonal trading analysis of Kensho data. The S&P 500 also performs well in these periods, gaining close to 11% between August and December.

One caveat for this moment in time: In periods when the Federal Reserve is starting to cut interest rates, tech has tended to underperform, according to Kensho data. The Fed is expected to announce a rate cut — its first in over a decade — when its two-day FOMC meeting ends on Wednesday.

Yet nothing seems to slow tech down.

Last week there was a major announcement from the Department of Justice about antitrust investigations targeting big tech companies in search, social and online retail. The Nasdaq proceeded to hit a new all-time high.

Even with the trade war between the U.S. and China far from over, and tech stocks in the crosshairs of both governments, the S&P tech sector, as tracked by the Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK), also hit an all-time high last week. Semiconductor stocks, in particular, have rallied strongly this year even though the chip business is sensitive to the trade tensions.