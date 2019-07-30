US activist investors' aggressive strategies are starting to force change in Europe

Wall Street's top activist investors are taking on an increasing prominence in Europe, with over $82 billion of capital now invested by shareholders publicly trying to force change in companies.

Activist investors are individuals or groups that purchase substantial amounts of shares of a public company in an attempt to obtain seats on the board and impact significant change in how it operates.

While the likes of hedge fund executives Bill Ackman, Carl Icahn and Paul Singer have long been household names on Wall Street, European corporations are now feeling the pressure from the expansion of stateside activist players.

A recent example of activist success in Europe came on Monday in the form of a proposed merger between Just Eat and Takeaway.com to form a £9 billion ($10 billion) food delivery giant.

Connecticut-based activist fund Cat Rock Capital owns a 2.5% stake in Just Eat and 4% of Takeaway.com, and has publicly banged the drum for Just Eat to pursue a merger with a rival for quite some time.

Alex Captain, founder and managing partner of Cat Rock Capital, said in a statement on Monday that the Just Eat board's "clear and decisive action" would allow "long-term shareholders to participate meaningfully in future value creation."

AJ Bell Investment Director Russ Mould said in a note on Monday that "it remains to be seen if Cat Rock can take all the credit for the strategic development, yet it seems to have had a major influence," adding that this was "quite remarkable" considering its relatively small stake.

"It goes to show that activists are increasingly powerful and that putting pressure on a business in the public domain can often achieve results fairly quickly," Mould added.