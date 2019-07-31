Aston Martin slumps to half-year loss as European demand drops

Small companies without credit ratings are likely to be the first victims in an economic downturn, says S&P Global Market Intelligence.World Economyread more
The category is picking up the slack for declining iPhone sales and includes Apple Watch, AirPods wireless earbuds, and Beats headphones.Technologyread more
Samsung Electronics says its operating profit came in at 6.6 trillion Korean won, which was slightly better than the company's guidance.Technologyread more
Little-known former Maryland Rep. John Delaney was the surprising tone-setting during the first night of the second Democratic debates on Tuesday.2020 Electionsread more
Credit Suisse reported a net income of 937 million Swiss francs for the second-quarter of this year, beating expectations.Earningsread more
Shares of Japanese gaming firm Nintendo slipped on Wednesday after the company reported a 10% drop in its quarterly profit the day before.Technologyread more
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin shook hands with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He before beginning trade talks in Shanghai on...World Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia slipped on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of its decision on interest rates. Meanwhile, markets in Hong Kong closed...Asia Marketsread more
Progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren fended off attacks from moderate rivals over Medicare for All in the first night of the second Democratic debates on...2020 Electionsread more
The Apple Card will launch in August, Tim Cook said on Tuesday.Technologyread more
China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for July came in at 49.7, according to data from the Chinese statistics bureau.China Economyread more
Luxury British carmaker Aston Martin slumped to a half-year loss as profits were hit by a nearly 20 percent drop in European demand, the latest blow to the automotive sector.
Aston Martin, best known as James Bond's favourite marque, has been undergoing a turnaround plan since Chief Executive Andy Palmer took over in 2014, designed to renew and boost its model line-up and move into new segments.
The plan culminated in an autumn 2018 stock market flotation.
But its share price has since fallen by more than two-thirds from 19 pounds ($23.00) in October to below 6 pounds, hit by a weakening performance in Europe, Middle East and Africa, where demand fell by nearly a fifth in the first six months of the year.
On Wednesday, it posted a pretax loss of 78.8 million pounds ($96 million) compared with a 20.8 million pound profit in the first half of 2018.
"We are disappointed that our projections for wholesales have fallen short or our original targets, impacted by weakness in two of our key markets as well as continued macro-economic uncertainty," Palmer said.
Overall wholesale demand grew by 6 percent in the first six months as the group posted strong increases in the Americas and Asia, but the slump in Britain and the rest of the region prompted the carmaker to cut its full-year forecast.
Aston has also been hit by expansion costs as it builds a new factory to make its first sport utility vehicle, and a lower average selling price.
The global car sector has been hit by weakening demand in China and a slump in demand for diesel vehicles in Europe, as well as the cost of electrification.