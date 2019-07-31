Amazon Web Services acquires storage start-up E8

It's the Fed's first rate cut since December 2008, at the depths of the Great Recession.The Fedread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut approved Wednesday was part an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.The Fedread more
Two FOMC members disagreed with the central bank's decision to cut interest rates Wednesday.Economyread more
This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued on June 19 after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting.The Fedread more
"Because the amount of money set aside for the cash payment option is capped at $31 million, consumers who select that option may not receive the $125 they had expected,"...Technologyread more
Democrats have spent little time talking about the USMCA, Trump's replacement for NAFTA that has stalled in Congress amid Democratic opposition.2020 Electionsread more
For most Americans, the Fed's decision to cut interest rates could mean a reprieve in escalating borrowing costs. At the same time, savings account rates may fall.Personal Financeread more
The Fed, as expected, cut interest rates by a quarter point, but disappointed markets when it did not tip its hand on future rate cuts.Market Insiderread more
Jack Dorsey is on a winning streak this year, but he's not one to brag about it.Investingread more
"The president is very intent on getting the stock market up," says the legendary investor.Investingread more
The Nordstrom family last year aborted talks to take the retailer private after an initial offer of $50 a share was rejected as too low. Shares of the retailer have in recent...Retailread more
Amazon has acquired some assets and employees of E8 Storage, a small start-up that built data center data storage hardware. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
A person familiar with the matter confirmed the deal to CNBC on Wednesday and said that all employees received job offers from Amazon Web Services, Amazon's cloud unit. The Israeli media outlet Globes reported on the deal earlier.
Amazon has long held the leadership position in the market for public cloud infrastructure, staying ahead of Microsoft, Google and others. AWS has come to be a crucial provider of profit for Amazon as a whole. Part of AWS' strategy has been to design custom infrastructure to meet its own needs, and acquisitions have contributed to that effort.
Now AWS has picked out a company that specializes in hardware that uses flash storage for fast performance. The E8 website boasts that the company's hardware products "provide up to 10 times the performance of other all-flash-arrays, with consistently strong performance and low latency."
Amazon bought Israeli data center hardware company Annapurna in 2015. The Annapurna group has continued to operate and has since pumped out hardware such as chips for ARM-based computing instances that are available on AWS.
E8 was founded in 2014. In 2016 it said that it raised $12 million, with investments coming from Accel, Magma Venture Partners and Vertex Ventures.
In 2018 AWS controlled 47.8% of the public cloud market, while Microsoft had 15.5% and Alibaba held 7.7%, Gartner said earlier this week.
WATCH: How Amazon Web Services transfers massive amounts of data to the cloud