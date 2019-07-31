BNP Paribas' second-quarter profits buoyed by corporate and investment banking arm

Small companies without credit ratings are likely to be the first victims in an economic downturn, says S&P Global Market Intelligence.World Economyread more
BNP Paribas, France's largest bank in terms of assets, on Wednesday said that a strong performance by its corporate and investment banking division had buoyed its profits during the second quarter.
Net profit during the quarter rose 3.1% to 2.47 billion euros ($2.8 billion) out of 11.22 billion euros in revenues.
The bank attributed its performance to strong growth at its corporate and investment banking unit, which saw its overall revenue during the quarter rise 4% to 3.1 billion euros.
Favorable market conditions as well as the first effects of a 350 million euro cost-cutting plan launched in February beefed up the unit's profitability, said BNP Paribas.
The bank has signed a preliminary agreement with German lender Deutsche Bank to take control of its prime brokerage business in a bid to expand its market share.
BNP Paribas CFO Lars Machenil told CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum on Wednesday that progress is "going much faster than expected."
Machenil also addressed the bank's plan to continue to increase profitability in the current low interest rate environment.
"Interest rates are low for a while and that is why we continue our adaptation and that's why we even stepped up the adaptation in this quarter, to make sure that we can be ready in that environment to help our bottom line to grow," he said.