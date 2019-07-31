Chinese factory activity contracted again in July, official data indicates

An employee works at a steel factory in Dalian, China.

A measure of China's manufacturing activity contracted for the third straight month in July, Chinese government data showed on Wednesday.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for July came in at 49.7, according to data from the Chinese statistics bureau.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected factory activity in China to edge up to 49.6 from June's reading of 49.4.

PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that signal contraction.

Non-manufacturing PMI for the month of July was 53.7 compared to 54.2 in June.

The PMI is a survey of businesses about the operating environment. Such data offer a first glimpse into what's happening in an economy, as they are usually among the first major economic indicators released each month.

The official PMI survey typically polls a large proportion of big businesses and state-owned enterprises. A separate survey, the Caixin indicator, features a bigger mix of small- and medium-sized firms.

The Caixin manufacturing PMI is due on Thursday.

For China, the PMI is among the economic indicators that investors globally have been watching closely for signs of trouble amid domestic headwinds and the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute.

China's second-quarter growth slowed to 6.2% — the weakest rate in at least 27 years — and many have attributed a least a portion of that dip to the ongoing tariff battle between Washington and Beijing.

Reuters contributed to this report.