China probes small banks' shareholdings as risk worries persist

China is sharpening its scrutiny of small banks' shareholders amid fears that loans from the lenders to big investors could prove a weak point in the country's financial system, jolted by the state's weekend rescue of one lender and recent takeover of another.

While nominally small, China's numerous small city commercial banks risk having outsized significance because of their close ties to the rest of the banking system as well as with bigger shareholders, many of whom are giant companies.

Earlier this month, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) asked banks and some other financial firms for details of any investor building up stakes of 5% or more without required regulatory approvals.

The regulator also asked the firms if they had disclosed all business transactions with their main owners, according to a regulatory notice seen by Reuters.

Regulators have also conducted spot checks at some smaller banks in the last two months to probe possible misuse of capital linked to shareholders and transferring of ownership interests, said four people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The scrutiny comes amid concerns that some debt-heavy Chinese private enterprises have amassed substantial stakes in smaller banks without regulatory approval and are using the lenders for their personal borrowings.

"There may be many shareholders using small Chinese banks as ATM machines, but I don't think we have enough understanding of bank ownership to know," said Andrew Collier, managing director of Hong Kong-based Orient Capital Research.

"Certainly if there are under-capitalized corporates as majority shareholders of the less well-funded smaller banks you could have a bank run," he said, adding the regulators have so far done a good job of rescuing ailing financial firms.

Regulators have also asked banks to detail transactions with any related parties, which are entities controlled or jointly controlled by their major shareholders, between January 2018 and June 2019.

Another risk is that some big shareholders have pledged their shares as collateral for loans or other purposes such as acquisition capital or are investing in opaque wealth management products, said another lawyer who works with the CBIRC.

The pledging of shares can leave the bank at risk of a sudden shift in its ownership — potentially even a change of control — if the shareholder forfeits the shares in struggling to repay the loans.

The CBIRC didn't respond to Reuters' request for comment on its latest crackdown. The people spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.