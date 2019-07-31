Apple needs new analysts that know how to cover its services business, Jim Cramer says

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed's quarter-point rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," meaning it's not a promise of more easing.Market Insiderread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut was part of an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.The Fedread more
President Donald Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "let us down" on Wednesday hours after the Fed lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point.Politicsread more
Fitbit plunged to a record low after hours on Wednesday because of disappointing smartwatch sales, a day after Apple exceeded expectations.Technologyread more
Jeff Blackburn, one of the most senior executives at Amazon, is taking a one-year leave.Technologyread more
It's the Fed's first rate cut since December 2008, at the depths of the Great Recession.The Fedread more
Cisco has settled with federal, state and local agencies for $8.6 million in a first-of-its-kind whistleblower case involving cybersecurity issues.Cybersecurityread more
"When you get days like today ... look to those July leaders for guidance, and, in some cases, you're going to find some solid buying opportunities," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 31.Market Insiderread more
Stocks dropped on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dampened hopes for further rate cuts later this year.US Marketsread more
The FTC says hacking victims who select the cash option from Equifax may not receive the $125 they had expected.Technologyread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday suggested that firms should shuffle the analysts they have assigned to cover Apple.
The company needs a new cohort of researchers that will give more weight to its subscription service business than its iPhone sales, the "Mad Money" host said.
"People just don't understand how to evaluate the new Apple. They view it as a sagging hardware story," he said. "People keep underestimating Apple's new business model."
Apple deserves analysts that are focused on entertainment or consumer packaged goods, Cramer argued. Tech analysts, he said, that cover hardware and software companies "won't understand any of this."
On Tuesday, Apple reported a top- and bottom-line beat in its fiscal third-quarter. However, iPhone sales fell 12% year-over-year while its service revenue, which includes Apple Music and App Store fees, grew 13% in the same period. The company also recorded 50% growth in its wearables division, think Apple Watch and AirPods, while iPhone sales accounted for less than half of total revenue for the first time in about seven years.
The company has been shifting focus from hardware to services as the iPhone replacement cycle becomes lengthier and the subscription economy grows.
Apple's quarter performance was well received by Wall Street analysts, but declining iPhone revenue is a major cause of concern among the community, CNBC reported. The article notes Deutsche Bank analyst Jeriel Ong said: "we continue to have questions around the long-term growth of iPhones, we are remaining on the sidelines."
Coming off the quarter report, the host thought Apple deserved a string of price target increases and upgrades to buy fro hold.
"My theory is that these analysts are the same gang that cover the other FAANG stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet," he said. "Within FAANG, Apple is the slowest grower by far."
Cramer said Apple should begin revealing the number of subscribers it has so that analysts can build models to measure long customers are sticking around on a service.
"If the churn is low, you can figure out the lifetime value of a subscription ... It's a terrific annuity if you have low churn," he said. "A tech analyst who covers hardware or software companies won't understand any of this."
Shares of Apple climbed more than 2% during the session to close above $213.
"Until Apple gets this kind of duel coverage, I think the stock will remain ridiculously cheap," Cramer said. "But give it to an entertainment analyst or a consumer packaged goods analyst, and I'm betting the stock would catch fire."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com