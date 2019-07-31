Challenge for struggling candidates: Debate audiences may already have tuned them out

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut was part of an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.The Fedread more
It's the Fed's first rate cut since December 2008, at the depths of the Great Recession.The Fedread more
Stocks dropped on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dampened hopes for further rate cuts later this year.US Marketsread more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed's quarter-point rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," meaning it's not a promise of more easing.Market Insiderread more
This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued on June 19 after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting.The Fedread more
The FTC says hacking victims who select the cash option from Equifax may not receive the $125 they had expected.Technologyread more
The DNC had claimed that Russia, whose intelligence operatives in 2016 infiltrated the computers of the Democratic party and the campaign of its eventual presidential nominee...Politicsread more
Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are set to rematch during night two of the second Democratic debates on Wednesday following a contentious first debate last month.2020 Electionsread more
Democrats have spent little time talking about the USMCA, Trump's replacement for NAFTA that has stalled in Congress amid Democratic opposition.2020 Electionsread more
Two FOMC members disagreed with the central bank's decision to cut interest rates Wednesday.Economyread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate decision was not a result of political pressure.The Fedread more
The second round of Democratic presidential debates produced strong moments for multiple candidates, from Senate star Elizabeth Warren to the eccentric author Marianne Williamson.
Progressive candidates hit hard at their moderate rivals. "I wrote the damn bill," Bernie Sanders snapped at Rep. Tim Ryan about his Medicare for All proposal, while Warren dismissed former Rep. John Delaney for emphasizing "what we really can't do and what we shouldn't fight for."
The moderates gave as good as they got. Delaney stoutly challenged Warren as a Trump-style trade protectionist, while Gov. Steve Bullock derided "wish-list economics" and warned that working people "can't wait for a revolution" like the one Sanders calls for.
Did any of last night's action significantly alter nomination prospects for any among the 10 candidates on stage?
Probably not.
Will the skirmishes tonight with another group of 10, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker change the dynamics? After all, the volatile subject of race looms over their face off.
Probably not tonight, either.
That might sound surprising considering the vast exposure nationally-televised debates offer a sprawling field of candidates, each desperately seeking traction. But it makes more sense if you consider the possibility that voters have already culled the field six months before the initial nomination contests in Iowa and New Hampshire.
Recent national surveys by Quinnipiac University suggest as much. In late April, Quinnipiac found that, taken together, just five candidates - Biden, Sanders, Warren, Harris and Pete Buttigieg - drew 79% of the Democratic primary vote.
Six weeks later, shortly before the first round of Democratic debates on MSNBC, those five drew the same 79% of the vote. This week, after the first round and just before the second, new Quinnipiac numbers showed that those five drew 78%.
Harris' strong attack on a shaky Biden in the MSNBC debate had a short-term impact. In a Quinnipiac poll taken immediately afterward, she shot up to 20%, from 7% in mid-June, while front-runner Biden fell to 22% from 30%.
But those effects have since eroded. Heading into tonight's faceoff, Quinnipiac found that Biden's standing rebounded to 34%, while Harris slipped back to 12%.
Cause-and-effect links between political events and polling results are notoriously difficult to establish. Some of the movement could simply reflect the normal variations that margins of error produce. Some could reflect rising alarm over the behavior of President Trump, heightening Democrats' desire for the familiar, comfortable alternative Biden represents.
But just as the attitudes of voters on all sides have hardened concerning President Trump, they may have hardened about which potential Democratic challengers the party's primary voters will pay attention to. That would be bad news for a passel of serious-minded candidates who, so far at least, have proven unable to grab a solid foothold in the 2020 conversation.
Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota ranks among the most popular members of the U.S. Senate, boasting strong election victories in the kind of heartland state that gave Trump the presidency in 2016. She drew 1% of the primary vote in Quinnipiac's late April survey, and remained at 1% in late July.
During that same period, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey has moved from 2% to 1%. Reps. Ryan and Delaney, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Michael Bennet, Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington and former Obama Cabinet Secretary Julian Castro, all failed to register even 1% nationally this week.
Those candidates will face challenges in remaining on debate stages this fall as the Democratic Party ratchets up the polling levels and numbers of campaign contributors needed to qualify. More than the lost opportunity for one-liners, missing debates make it harder for also-rans to sustain financial oxygen.
Underdogs still can narrowly focus their attention and cash toward breakthroughs in the small states where voting starts. As a wealthy former entrepreneur, Delaney can keep campaigning in Iowa as long he wants to pay for it; Booker has assembled an especially strong Iowa campaign organization.
But there's no sign that's made them competitive so far. The current realclearpolitics.com average of Iowa polls shows Delaney and Booker with 1% and 2.5%, respectively.
Indeed, in the earliest states - Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina - realclearpolitics.com shows the same top five contenders that national polls show. Democratic voters, with their attention and dollars if not yet their ballots, may already have determined the finalists for their party's nomination.