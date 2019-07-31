Challenge for struggling candidates: Debate audiences may already have tuned them out

Democratic presidential hopefuls (L-R) Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, US senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders and US Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren participate in the first round of the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by CNN at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on July 30, 2019.

The second round of Democratic presidential debates produced strong moments for multiple candidates, from Senate star Elizabeth Warren to the eccentric author Marianne Williamson.

Progressive candidates hit hard at their moderate rivals. "I wrote the damn bill," Bernie Sanders snapped at Rep. Tim Ryan about his Medicare for All proposal, while Warren dismissed former Rep. John Delaney for emphasizing "what we really can't do and what we shouldn't fight for."

The moderates gave as good as they got. Delaney stoutly challenged Warren as a Trump-style trade protectionist, while Gov. Steve Bullock derided "wish-list economics" and warned that working people "can't wait for a revolution" like the one Sanders calls for.

Did any of last night's action significantly alter nomination prospects for any among the 10 candidates on stage?

Probably not.

Will the skirmishes tonight with another group of 10, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker change the dynamics? After all, the volatile subject of race looms over their face off.

Probably not tonight, either.