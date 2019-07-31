FAA officials face Senate over Boeing 737 Max crashes

Skip Navigation
Apple's stock gains the last 4 years are largely the product of...

Apple's net income this year is projected to be almost equal to what the company booked four years earlier. Yet the stock has nearly doubled.

Private payroll growth tops estimates as jobs market shows signs...

Private payrolls increased by 156,000 for the month, according to a report Wednesday from ADP and Moody's Analytics that beat Dow Jones estimates of 150,000.

Fed's credibility at stake as it looks to cut rates under...

If the Fed cuts interest rates, it will have to convince the public it is doing so to preserve economic growth and not kowtowing to a very vocal president.

Ohio Senator Brown attacks stock buybacks with bill to mandate...

Brown's new bill would prohibit "excessive" buybacks and require companies to offer employees $1 for every $1 million of stock repurchases.

Wall Street economists predict what they believe the Fed will do.

Most Wall Street economists expect the Fed to cut rates at its July meeting.

Simon Property could save retailers on the cusp of going out of...

Mall owner Simon Property Group on Wednesday said it's considering more opportunities where it would invest in a retailer to help keep it afloat.

Apple proves it can cure its iPhone addiction

Apple delivered a strong quarter despite falling iPhone sales. It showed impressive growth in its wearables and services categories.

Man who called the gold rally says the precious metal is going...

Gold's recent consolidation pattern suggests the yellow metal is about to make its way even higher, says TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon.

FAA regulators knew of Boeing Max risk after first crash: WSJ

The FAA decided it would be enough to inform pilots of the possible hazard.

Trump administration outlines plan to allow US to import drugs...

States, wholesalers and pharmacists, acting as intermediaries for consumers, would draft a proposal for safe importation of prescription drugs already available in the U.S.

Trade talks to continue in September in the US

The U.S. and China will resume trade negotiations in Washington in September.

Beyond Meat rival Impossible Foods to launch in grocery stores in...

The FDA approves Impossible Burger's key color ingredient.

Transportation

FAA officials face Senate over Boeing 737 Max crashes

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • The Federal Aviation Administration is under fire for Boeing's role in certifying the 737 planes.
  • Officials from the agency are facing Senators over the agency's decisions around the plane.
  • The FAA grounded the 737 Max in mid-March after two fatal crashes.

Federal Aviation Administration officials are set to testify in front of a Senate panel about how the agency approved the Boeing 737 Max, the plane that has been grounded worldwide since mid-March after two fatal crashes.

The agency has been under increased scrutiny from lawmakers after the two deadly crashes — one in Indonesia in October and another in Ethiopia in March — that claimed 346 lives.

"Serious questions have been raised about the effectiveness of the FAA's regulatory framework," said Maine Sen. Susan Collins in prepared remarks. "For the sake of the 346 victims and their families, we need to ensure that these accidents are thoroughly investigated, their causes identified and their solutions implemented."

Crash investigators implicated a piece of flight-control software that repeatedly pushed the nose of the two planes down. Boeing last week said it is testing a fix to that software but it hasn't yet submitted it to the FAA for review.

VIDEO1:5701:57
Boeing to give $50 million to families of crash victims
Squawk on the Street