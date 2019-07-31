FAA regulators knew of Boeing Max risk after first crash - WSJ

The category is picking up the slack for declining iPhone sales and includes Apple Watch, AirPods wireless earbuds and Beats headphones.Technologyread more
General Electric reported second-quarter earnings on Wednesday that were slightly better than Wall Street expected.
Mortgage demand fell to its lowest level since March, even though interest rates were much higher back then. It's puzzling, but the pieces may be less about rates and more...
The Fed is about to take the unusual step of cutting interest rates to save an economic expansion, not an economy that is in a downward spiral.
Talks between U.S. and Chinese trade officials seeking ways to end a year long trade war lasted barely half a day before ending on Wednesday.
Small companies without credit ratings are likely to be the first victims in an economic downturn, says S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Jennifer Araoz says she was 15 years old or younger when Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, assaulted her in his New York townhouse.
The Apple Card will launch in August, Tim Cook said on Tuesday.
Athleta, Gap Inc.'s athletic-wear brand for women most akin to Lululemon, has a new strategy to win more shoppers: Sponsored athletes. It strikes its first deal in this arena...
Samsung Electronics says its operating profit came in at 6.6 trillion Korean won, which was slightly better than the company's guidance.
Previously unreported analysis from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has suggested that the first of two Boeing 737 MAX airliner crashes told safety officials that it "didn't take that much" for a sensor to malfunction and that a similar crash to the Lion Air flight that crashed off the coast of Indonesia in October 2018 was possible.
Just over 5 months later, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed on 10 March 2019, leading to the worldwide grounding of all 737 MAX aircraft. The crashes killed 346 people combined.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the first crash prompted the FAA to inform pilots about the risk of a sensor malfunction that could repeatedly push the nose of a plane down.
The paper added that the tactic was to give Boeing and regulators enough time to certify a permanent fix without removing planes from the sky.
One regulator told the WSJ that the FAA's goal was: "Get something out immediately and then mandate something more permanent."
Boeing stock has slipped around 7.75% during 2019. In pre-market trading Wednesday, it is around one tenth of a percent lower.
