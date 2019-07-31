FAA regulators knew of Boeing Max risk after first crash - WSJ

Previously unreported analysis from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has suggested that the first of two Boeing 737 MAX airliner crashes told safety officials that it "didn't take that much" for a sensor to malfunction and that a similar crash to the Lion Air flight that crashed off the coast of Indonesia in October 2018 was possible.

Just over 5 months later, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed on 10 March 2019, leading to the worldwide grounding of all 737 MAX aircraft. The crashes killed 346 people combined.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the first crash prompted the FAA to inform pilots about the risk of a sensor malfunction that could repeatedly push the nose of a plane down.

The paper added that the tactic was to give Boeing and regulators enough time to certify a permanent fix without removing planes from the sky.

One regulator told the WSJ that the FAA's goal was: "Get something out immediately and then mandate something more permanent."

Boeing stock has slipped around 7.75% during 2019. In pre-market trading Wednesday, it is around one tenth of a percent lower.

For more on this story please click here.