Google's DeepMind says its A.I. tech can spot acute kidney disease 48 hours before doctors spot it

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

FED CUTS RATE BY A QUARTER POINT

It's the Fed's first rate cut since December 2008, at the depths of the Great Recession.

The Fedread more

Fed Chief Powell says rate move was a 'mid-cycle adjustment,'...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut approved Wednesday was part an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.

The Fedread more

Two Fed officials disagree with decision to cut interest rates

Two FOMC members disagreed with the central bank's decision to cut interest rates Wednesday.

Economyread more

Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued on June 19 after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting.

The Fedread more

FTC: Equifax might run out of cash, so please take the credit...

"Because the amount of money set aside for the cash payment option is capped at $31 million, consumers who select that option may not receive the $125 they had expected,"...

Technologyread more

In Michigan, 2020 Democrats mostly ignore a key piece of Trump's...

Democrats have spent little time talking about the USMCA, Trump's replacement for NAFTA that has stalled in Congress amid Democratic opposition.

2020 Electionsread more

Here's what that Fed rate cut means for you

For most Americans, the Fed's decision to cut interest rates could mean a reprieve in escalating borrowing costs. At the same time, savings account rates may fall.

Personal Financeread more

Fed disappoints markets by sounding more 'neutral' than dovish

The Fed, as expected, cut interest rates by a quarter point, but disappointed markets when it did not tip its hand on future rate cuts.

Market Insiderread more

Jack Dorsey is having an epic year — and he's not talking about...

Jack Dorsey is on a winning streak this year, but he's not one to brag about it.

Investingread more

Cooperman: Trump pulling gains forward by trying to boost stocks...

"The president is very intent on getting the stock market up," says the legendary investor.

Investingread more

Nordstrom family reportedly prepares proposal to increase stake...

The Nordstrom family last year aborted talks to take the retailer private after an initial offer of $50 a share was rejected as too low. Shares of the retailer have in recent...

Retailread more

Chances of a September Fed rate cut increase

Traders now see a bigger chance of another rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September after it lowered interest rates for the first time since 2008.

Marketsread more
Tech

Google's DeepMind says its A.I. tech can spot acute kidney disease 48 hours before doctors spot it

Christina Farr@chrissyfarr
Key Points
  • DeepMind's health unit just unveiled its biggest breakthrough in health care.
  • DeepMind is part of Alphabet and its health division is soon transitioning to Google Health under new leader David Feinberg.
  • The company has been working with the U.S. Department of Veterans to develop a way to predict acute kidney injuries before doctors can see them.
DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis at a 2017 event in China.
Source: Alphabet

Five years after Google acquired DeepMind, the health and artificial intelligence group is unveiling its biggest breakthrough yet in health care. Its technology is able to predict if a patient has potentially fatal kidney injuries 48 hours before many symptoms can be recognized by doctors.

In a paper published on Wednesday in the journal Nature, DeepMind researchers said their algorithms correctly predicted 90 percent of acute kidney injuries that would end up requiring dialysis. The work was the result of a project with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to help doctors get a head start on treatment.

"We've been really excited for the potential of using AI to support clinicians moving care from reactive to proactive and preventative," said Dominic King, DeepMind's co-founder and clinical lead, in an interview.

About 2 million people die every year across the globe from acute kidney injury, according to researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. The condition, which involves a sudden episode of kidney failure or damage, can be tricky for doctors to diagnose because there aren't always immediate and clear symptoms. Studies have shown that catching it early can decrease the likelihood of serious injury or death.

In 2014, Google acquired DeepMind for a reported $500 million as it looked to expand in AI and bring in top industry experts to work on hard problems involving machine learning. As Alphabet and its various units have stepped into the health-care space in the past few years, much of the focus has been on using its technology to predict serious health outcomes before they happen.

DeepMind's health projects will soon be folded into Google Health, led by David Feinberg. The group hasn't said much publicly beyond its website, which says it's studying how AI can be used to assist in "diagnosing cancer, predicting patient outcomes, preventing blindness, and much more." Much of its team remains based in the U.K., although its health unit is expected to relocate to Google's Silicon Valley headquarters.

Even in its early days, the company's work in health care has been criticized for not adequately protecting user privacy. In a recent case, a patient sued Google and the University of Chicago Medical Center for not removing doctors' notes and date stamps from personal medical records. And a U.K. government privacy watchdog said a hospital had illegally sent 1.6 million records to Google DeepMind for a new health-care app.

The research on kidney injuries came from two separate joint studies with the VA and the Royal Free Hospital in London. DeepMind said it analyzed data stored electronically from more than 100 VA hospitals, reviewing information on hundreds of thousands of patients. Personal details like names and social security numbers were stripped from the data.

In addition to predicting acute kidney disease two days early, the company is also researching how to deliver these alerts in emergency situations so doctors properly recognize and act on them.

DeepMind's King said there's still work to be done to create a regulatory framework for bringing predictive tools to medicine and to better understand how they can be delivered in real time.

DeepMind's breakthroughs might eventually augment the mobile app Streams, which is mostly used in the U.K. as a communications tool by doctors and nurses. It doesn't currently use AI, but DeepMind has long stressed its vision of someday building an "an AI-powered assistant for nurses and doctors everywhere."

WATCH: DeepMind's CEO on machine learning

VIDEO2:5302:53
DeepMind's CEO on machine learning
Street Signs Asia

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.