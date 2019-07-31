Here's how the Fed sets interest rates and how that rate has changed over the last four decades

Investors, economists and politicians alike will turn their attention to the Federal Reserve on Wednesday for what many suspect will mark the central bank's first interest rate cut since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis. And while Wall Street insiders spar over their myriad readings of the monetary tea leaves and whether — or how much — the Fed should ease borrowing costs, what remains uncontested is just how far interest rates remain below historical levels.

What is the federal funds rate?

Central to the Fed's power is its ability to affect how much banks charge each other for lending money on an overnight basis, known as the federal funds rate. The Fed doesn't have the authority to mandate and enforce a particular federal funds rate, so it's forced to influence the money supply to move interest rates toward its target range, currently 2.25%–2.5%. The more money the Fed pumps into the economy, the more cash available for banks to lend and the lower interest rates fall. That, in turn, affects how much banks charge individuals and businesses to borrow.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

At their core, banks turn profits by lending money at a higher interest rate than at which they borrow from depositors or other financial firms. Thus, when the Fed forces banks to pay more to lend to each other, it tends to affect how much banks charge everyone else for auto loans, mortgages and a host of other borrowing. So effective are the Fed's adjustments to the money supply that many economists and financial outlets use shorthand when writing about the central bank's decision-making by simply saying it raised or cut interest rates.

History of the rate