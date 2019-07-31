Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has a student debt forgiveness plan...but it's complicated

Student debt has become a central issue in the 2020 presidential campaign.

First, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., proposed canceling $640 billion of it. Then Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said he'd erase all $1.6 trillion of it. Now Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has released a plan to forgive student debt. Well, sort of.

Borrowers will have a lot of boxes to check before they can get the $20,000 in student debt forgiveness on the table in her proposal.

They will have to be 1) a Pell Grant Recipient who 2) starts a business in a disadvantaged community and 3) manages to keep that business afloat for at least three years. "Compared to what we've seen from candidates like Sen. Sanders and Sen. Warren, it's a much more narrow proposal," said Julie Margetta Morgan, a fellow at the Roosevelt Institute, a think tank.

So narrow as to be absurd, said , founder of the People's Policy Project. "When you look at the requirements, it's hard to imagine more than a handful of people would ever qualify for it," Bruenig said.

The differences between the proposals represent a wider divide in how candidates have appraised the state of higher education in the U.S.

Americans are now more burdened by loans they took out for their education than credit card or auto debt. The average college graduate leaves school $30,000 in the red today, up from $10,000 in the 1990s, and 28% of student loan borrowers are in delinquency or default.

Some candidates conclude the system has devolved into dysfunction and a reset button must be pressed. This is evidenced by how Warren and Sanders say student debt threatens the prosperity of an entire generation.

Meanwhile, another camp thinks the burden of student debt poses opportunities and are "pushing for options that basically condition debt relief on doing something that they find valuable to society," Margetta Morgan said.

Indeed, a senior policy advisor for the Harris campaign told CNBC her plan "is not a student debt proposal."

"This is just one pillar that supports the senator's broader proposal to invest in and support black entrepreneurs," he said.

Under Harris' proposal, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would also be tasked with reducing discrimination against entrepreneurs of color and a $12 billion grant program for black and minority business owners would be created. And black students receive about a quarter of Pell Grant funding, though they make up just 15% of college students overall.