Nordstrom family reportedly prepares proposal to increase stake in retailer

FED CUTS RATE BY A QUARTER POINT

It's the Fed's first rate cut since December 2008, at the depths of the Great Recession.

The Fedread more

Fed Chief Powell says rate move was a 'mid-cycle adjustment,'...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut approved Wednesday was part an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.

The Fedread more

Two Fed officials disagree with decision to cut interest rates

Two FOMC members disagreed with the central bank's decision to cut interest rates Wednesday.

Economyread more

Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued on June 19 after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting.

The Fedread more

FTC: Equifax might run out of cash, so please take the credit...

"Because the amount of money set aside for the cash payment option is capped at $31 million, consumers who select that option may not receive the $125 they had expected,"...

Technologyread more

In Michigan, 2020 Democrats mostly ignore a key piece of Trump's...

Democrats have spent little time talking about the USMCA, Trump's replacement for NAFTA that has stalled in Congress amid Democratic opposition.

2020 Electionsread more

Here's what that Fed rate cut means for you

For most Americans, the Fed's decision to cut interest rates could mean a reprieve in escalating borrowing costs. At the same time, savings account rates may fall.

Personal Financeread more

Fed disappoints markets by sounding more 'neutral' than dovish

The Fed, as expected, cut interest rates by a quarter point, but disappointed markets when it did not tip its hand on future rate cuts.

Market Insiderread more

Jack Dorsey is having an epic year — and he's not talking about...

Jack Dorsey is on a winning streak this year, but he's not one to brag about it.

Investingread more

Cooperman: Trump pulling gains forward by trying to boost stocks...

"The president is very intent on getting the stock market up," says the legendary investor.

Investingread more

Chances of a September Fed rate cut increase to 80%

Traders now see a bigger chance of another rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September after it lowered interest rates for the first time since 2008.

Marketsread more
Retail

Nordstrom family reportedly prepares proposal to increase stake in retailer

Lauren Hirsch@laurenshirsch
Key Points
  • A group of Nordstrom family members, who own 31.2% of Nordstrom, have been working on a proposal to increase their stake in the department store to more than half.
  • The family last year aborted talks to take the retailer private after an initial offer of $50 a share was rejected as too low.
  • The retailer's share price has in recent weeks slipped nearly $20 dollars below that offer.
William Thomas Cain | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A group of Nordstrom family members that own 31.2% of Nordstrom have been working on a proposal to increase their stake in the department store to more than half, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The family last year aborted talks to take the retailer private after an initial offer of $50 a share was rejected as too low. Shares of the retailer have in recent weeks slipped nearly $20 below that offer.

Shares of Nordstrom were up more than 8% on Thursday, giving it a market capitalization of $5 billion, according to Factset. Year to date its shares are down nearly 30%.

The company has been swept up in a wave of investor doubt that has also hit peers Macy's, J.C. Penney and Kohl's. Investors have questioned whether there is a continued need for department stores, as more shoppers head online or buy from brands directly.

But Nordstrom — with its affordable luxury price-point and high-touch customer service — has long been viewed as the darling among department stores. It has fewer stores than competitors like Macy's, which is a benefit as shoppers increasingly head online. It continues to have strong relations with brands, as others struggle to lure them into their stores.

Its off-price retail concept, Nordstrom Rack, is a roughly $5 billion business that has recently slowed, but benefits from the same bargain shopping trends that have sent shares of TJ Maxx parent TJX up nearly 23% year-to-date.

With the family holding a larger stake in the company, it would be less subject to investor whims as it focuses on transforming its business to match today's shopping habits. Those endeavors include include a New York flagship set to open in October, which it reportedly spent north of $500 million to build.

Earlier this year, one of the controlling family members, 58-year-old Blake Nordstrom, unexpectedly passed away. He had been working as co-president and was active in its day-to-day operations, people familiar have told CNBC.

A spokesperson for Nordstrom declined to comment on the report.

