Sen. Sherrod Brown's bill would force companies to pay workers $1 for every $1 million in buybacks

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown on Tuesday introduced legislation to curb Wall Street's longtime and controversial practice of stock buybacks.

Brown said his bill would both prohibit "excessive" buybacks and require companies to offer employees $1 for every $1 million spent on stock repurchases.

"Wall Street's obsession with accumulating wealth for the people who already have it is by their explicit design – and it comes at the direct expense of American workers," the Ohio lawmaker said from the National Press Club in Washington, according to prepared remarks.

"Today I'm rolling out a plan to put workers back into the equation, and make clear to corporate executives: if you want to line your own pockets, you better make sure your workers are sharing in the profits they created for you," he added.

Brown joins a growing list of prominent Democrats railing against corporations' use of what critics call financial engineering, enriching shareholders at the expense of the average worker. But many investors and corporate executives believe buybacks are just another way of returning cash to shareholders, akin to dividends but often more flexible.

Unlike other proposals to curb corporate buybacks, the Stock Buyback Reform and Worker Dividend Act — and its so-called "worker dividend" — is unique in its focus on trying to help workers, Brown's office said.

Brown, the ranking member on the Senate Banking Committee, illustrated the potential impact of the new legislation by using J.P. Morgan Chase as an example. The New York bank bought back about $20 billion of their own stock in 2018, meaning that employees would be entitled to a dividend of $20,000 each, he said.