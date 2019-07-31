Private payroll growth tops estimates as jobs market shows signs of tightening

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, Spotify, Garmin,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Apple's stock gains the last 4 years are largely the product of...

Apple's net income this year is projected to be almost equal to what the company booked four years earlier. Yet the stock has nearly doubled.

Marketsread more

Private payroll growth tops estimates as jobs market shows signs...

Private payrolls increased by 156,000 for the month, according to a report Wednesday from ADP and Moody's Analytics that beat Dow Jones estimates of 150,000.

Economyread more

Fed's credibility at stake as it looks to cut rates under...

If the Fed cuts interest rates, it will have to convince the public it is doing so to preserve economic growth and not kowtowing to a very vocal president.

The Fedread more

FAA regulators knew of Boeing Max risk after first crash: WSJ

The FAA decided it would be enough to inform pilots of the possible hazard.

Airlinesread more

Under Armour just slipped into correction, and chart suggests...

But Katie Stockton says the bull case for Under Armour's long-term strength remains intact.

Trading Nationread more

Trade talks to continue in September in the US, Chinese state...

The U.S. and China will resume trade negotiations in Washington in September, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said.

Traderead more

Apple put an iPhone in everybody's pocket — now it's depending on...

The category is picking up the slack for declining iPhone sales and includes Apple Watch, AirPods wireless earbuds and Beats headphones.

Technologyread more

GE raises its 2019 forecast after earnings come in above...

General Electric shares rise after second-quarter earnings tops expectations and it gives a better-than-expected outlook for cash flow.

Marketsread more

Major analysts liked Apple's earnings but worry about the...

Wall Street analysts said Apple's earnings were solid but expect more from the iPhone going forward.

Marketsread more

GE warns of cash flow hit from grounded Boeing 737 Max

GE says the Boeing 737 Max grounding hit its cash flow this quarter and warns of more hits, the latest sign of how the grounding its rippling through Boeing's supply chain.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

Mortgage applications fall for third straight week, despite lower...

Mortgage demand fell to its lowest level since March, even though interest rates were much higher back then. It's puzzling, but the pieces may be less about rates and more...

Real Estateread more
Economy

Private payroll growth tops estimates as jobs market shows signs of tightening

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom
Key Points
  • Private payrolls rose 156,000 in July, better than economist estimates of 150,000.
  • The biggest gains came in larger firms as small business continued to struggle to find workers.
  • The ADP/Moody's Analytics count comes two days ahead of the government's official report expected to show nonfarm payrolls growth of 165,000.
VIDEO5:0705:07
ADP July payrolls rise by 156,000. Here's what that means for the economy
Squawk Box

Companies added more jobs than expected in July amid concerns that the U.S. economy was slowing and the labor market was nearing full employment.

Private payrolls increased by 156,000 for the month, according to a report Wednesday from ADP and Moody's Analytics that beat Dow Jones estimates of 150,000. The number was an increase from the 112,000 in June, revised higher from the initially reported 102,000.

While the number showed strength in the overall labor market, recent months have seen a departure from the consistent gains above 200,000 over the past several years, providing more signs that conditions are tightening.

"Job growth is healthy, but steadily slowing," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said in a statement. "Small businesses are suffering the brunt of the slowdown. Hampering job growth are labor shortages, layoffs at bricks-and-mortar retailers, and fallout from weaker global trade."

Indeed, companies with fewer than 50 employees lagged their counterparts, adding just 11,000 positions for the month. By contrast, those with more than 500 workers grew by 78,000, while medium-sized businesses added 67,000.

The services sector accounted for 146,000 of the total while goods producers added 9,000. The numbers don't add up to the final total due to rounding.

By industry, professional and business services grew the most, with 44,000 new jobs. Education and health services was next with 37,000 while trade, transportation and utilities rose 27,000.

On the goods side, construction added 15,000 but natural resources and mining fell by 6,000 and manufacturing contributed just 1,000 to the total.

The ADP/Moody's report is watched as a potential benchmark for the more widely followed nonfarm payrolls report, which the Labor Department will release Friday. The two reports can differ widely, though, as June's government count reflected growth of 224,000 against the much smaller ADP total. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect payrolls to be up 165,000 for July

The unemployment rate is expected to edge lower to 3.6%, a 50-year low.