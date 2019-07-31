Apple's stock gains the last 4 years prove 'financial engineering' via buybacks works

Stock buybacks have gotten a bad name in many precincts over the past few years, decried as unproductive "financial engineering" that detracts from corporate investment in future growth.

But Apple's aggressive use of its copious cash resources to repurchase its shares at modest valuations in recent years has shown the power of buybacks for a maturing company in a growth lull. And, for Apple, if not the typical company, long-term shareholders have benefited without compromising the company's hiring or spending on capital investment.

The slowdown in iPhone unit sales in the past couple of years has restrained Apple's overall growth since its fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2015. In fact, net income this fiscal year is projected to be almost exactly equal to what Apple booked four years earlier.