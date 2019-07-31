UK start-up Babylon Health to reportedly receive investment from Saudi wealth fund

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

'Hidden' debtors may be signaling trouble in the global economy

Small companies without credit ratings are likely to be the first victims in an economic downturn, says S&P Global Market Intelligence.

World Economyread more

Apple put an iPhone in everybody's pocket — now it's depending on...

The category is picking up the slack for declining iPhone sales and includes Apple Watch, AirPods wireless earbuds, and Beats headphones.

Technologyread more

Samsung shares tumble after the company says its second-quarter...

Samsung Electronics says its operating profit came in at 6.6 trillion Korean won, which was slightly better than the company's guidance.

Technologyread more

Businessman John Delaney battles Warren, Sanders in Democratic...

Little-known former Maryland Rep. John Delaney was the surprising tone-setting during the first night of the second Democratic debates on Tuesday.

2020 Electionsread more

Credit Suisse second-quarter profits beat expectations

Credit Suisse reported a net income of 937 million Swiss francs for the second-quarter of this year, beating expectations.

Earningsread more

A major river in Europe could create havoc for the economy

A heatwave in Europe is causing low water levels on the River Rhine — one of the continent's most important shipping routes — which could weigh further on Germany's vulnerable...

Europe Economyread more

Shares of Nintendo slip after 10% quarterly profit plunge

Shares of Japanese gaming firm Nintendo slipped on Wednesday after the company reported a 10% drop in its quarterly profit the day before.

Technologyread more

US, China trade meeting ends with sharp response to Trump

Talks between U.S. and Chinese trade officials seeking ways to end a year long trade war lasted barely half a day before ending on Wednesday.

World Politicsread more

Asia stocks slip as investors await Fed rate decision

Stocks in Asia slipped on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of its decision on interest rates. Meanwhile, markets in Hong Kong closed...

Asia Marketsread more

Warren and Sanders fend off attacks on Medicare for All in...

Progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren fended off attacks from moderate rivals over Medicare for All in the first night of the second Democratic debates on...

2020 Electionsread more

Tim Cook says Apple's credit card is launching in August

The Apple Card will launch in August, Tim Cook said on Tuesday.

Technologyread more

Chinese factory activity contracted again in July, official data...

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for July came in at 49.7, according to data from the Chinese statistics bureau.

China Economyread more
Europe News

UK start-up Babylon Health to reportedly receive investment from Saudi wealth fund

Chloe Taylor
Babylon Health home screen
Source: Babylon Health

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is reportedly planning to invest in U.K. start-up Babylon Health, in a deal that would put give the company "unicorn" status.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that people with direct knowledge of the plans said Saudi investors were in advanced talks with Babylon, with the investment expected to push the company's value over the $1 billion mark – a key figure in order to qualify as a unicorn.

The exact amount of the investment was unclear, sources told the FT, but it was thought to be in the region of $100 million to $500 million.

The investment could be announced as soon as this week, the FT reported. It would be the first time Saudi's sovereign wealth fund has invested in a U.K. tech start-up.

Babylon, which was founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Ali Parsa, is an app that allows users to video call medical practitioners for remote appointments around the clock. The app also incorporates artificial intelligence that gives users a medical diagnosis after they enter their symptoms.

It is currently being trialed by the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) and operates in Rwanda, with plans to expand into China, the U.S. and the Middle East.

"Babylon declines to comment on these rumours," a spokesperson for Babylon Health told CNBC via email on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.