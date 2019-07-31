Shares of Nintendo tumble after 10% quarterly profit plunge

Vintage Nintendo Game Boy Game characters seen for sale during London Film and Comic Con 2019 at Olympia London on July 28, 2019 in London, England.

Shares of Japanese gaming firm Nintendo fell more than 3% on Wednesday after the company reported a 10% drop in its quarterly profit the day before.

In Tokyo afternoon trade on Wednesday, Nintendo's stock was trading down 3.03% for the day.

The slide came after Nintendo reported Tuesday that its operating profit for the three months through June was 27.4 billion yen (approx. $252.41 million), way off the 40 billion yen average of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Still, one analyst said the market was "overreacting" to Nintendo's earnings miss.

"The stock market, you know, typically overreacts to bad or also to good ... Nintendo news," Serkan Toto, CEO of game industry consultancy Kantan Games, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday.

""The quarter was not good for Nintendo but I don't think that it's as bad as the current stock price ... is showing it," Toto said.