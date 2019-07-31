These are the stocks to buy as cord-cutting accelerates, says famed investor Mario Gabelli

Cord-cutting looks "freaking ugly," analysts from MoffettNathanson wrote in a note to clients Tuesday.

Comcast, AT&T and Charter reported 1.25 million in aggregate video subscriber losses in the second quarter. MoffettNathanson believes it'll only get worse: the firm predicts that the rate of decline will accelerate to a record 5.5% in 2019.

The media landscape may be changing — especially since multiple mergers are in the pipeline — but billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is still finding plenty of opportunity within the space.

First and foremost, he looks for companies that provide scale and international growth.

"At some point you need scale and you need to go global," the Gabelli Funds Chairman said on Tuesday's "Halftime Report. " He believes the MoffettNathanson analysts are "right about the U.S." but notes that "the U.S. is 330 million consumers — we've got 7 billion plus in the world. So, what companies can take their content and distribute it globally and how do you do that?"

As the largest shareholder of voting stock in both CBS and Viacom, Gabelli believes the merger, which he is "still waiting for," has "got to" happen and "should come together for scale." The companies have set August 8, the day they both report second quarter earnings, as a deadline for a deal agreement.