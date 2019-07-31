US Treasury yields tick lower as investors await Fed rate decision

U.S. government debt prices were higher Wednesday morning, as investors widely expected the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates later in the session.

At around 03:35 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.0526%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.5761%.

Market focus is largely attuned to the U.S. central bank, with policymakers at the Fed seen cutting rates for the first time in more than a decade on Wednesday.

The Fed is set to deliver its decision at 2:00 p.m. ET, with Chairman Jerome Powell scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Market expectations point to a quarter-point rate cut.