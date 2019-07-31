US Treasury yields tick lower as investors await Fed rate decision

Skip Navigation
'Hidden' debtors may be signaling trouble in the global economy

Small companies without credit ratings are likely to be the first victims in an economic downturn, says S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Apple put an iPhone in everybody's pocket — now it's depending on...

The category is picking up the slack for declining iPhone sales and includes Apple Watch, AirPods wireless earbuds, and Beats headphones.

Samsung shares tumble after the company says its second-quarter...

Samsung Electronics says its operating profit came in at 6.6 trillion Korean won, which was slightly better than the company's guidance.

Businessman John Delaney battles Warren, Sanders in Democratic...

Little-known former Maryland Rep. John Delaney was the surprising tone-setting during the first night of the second Democratic debates on Tuesday.

Credit Suisse second-quarter profits beat expectations

Credit Suisse reported a net income of 937 million Swiss francs for the second-quarter of this year, beating expectations.

Shares of Nintendo slip after 10% quarterly profit plunge

Shares of Japanese gaming firm Nintendo slipped on Wednesday after the company reported a 10% drop in its quarterly profit the day before.

China, US officials meet for trade talks in Shanghai

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin shook hands with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He before beginning trade talks in Shanghai on...

Asia stocks slip as investors await Fed rate decision

Stocks in Asia slipped on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of its decision on interest rates. Meanwhile, markets in Hong Kong closed...

Warren and Sanders fend off attacks on Medicare for All in...

Progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren fended off attacks from moderate rivals over Medicare for All in the first night of the second Democratic debates on...

Tim Cook says Apple's credit card is launching in August

The Apple Card will launch in August, Tim Cook said on Tuesday.

Chinese factory activity contracted again in July, official data...

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for July came in at 49.7, according to data from the Chinese statistics bureau.

Democrats' gun control debate expands into an argument about...

Gun control emerged as a big issue during the Democratic presidential debate Tuesday in Detroit, but then it grew into an argument about money in politics.

Bonds

US Treasury yields tick lower as investors await Fed rate decision

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • The Fed is set to deliver its decision at 2:00 p.m. ET, with Chairman Jerome Powell scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
  • Market expectations point to a quarter-point rate cut.
  • There are no major Treasury bond auctions scheduled on Wednesday.

U.S. government debt prices were higher Wednesday morning, as investors widely expected the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates later in the session.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

At around 03:35 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.0526%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.5761%.

Market focus is largely attuned to the U.S. central bank, with policymakers at the Fed seen cutting rates for the first time in more than a decade on Wednesday.

The Fed is set to deliver its decision at 2:00 p.m. ET, with Chairman Jerome Powell scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Market expectations point to a quarter-point rate cut.

On the data front, ADP payrolls for July will be released at around 08:15 a.m. ET. Employment cost index figures for the second quarter and Chicago Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) data for July will follow slightly later in the session.

There are no major Treasury bond auctions scheduled on Wednesday.

In commodities, oil prices rose for a fifth day after a stronger-than-anticipated fall in U.S. inventories.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $65.29 during morning trade, up almost 0.9%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $58.49, up 0.7%.