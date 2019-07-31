US has intel that Osama bin Laden's son and heir, Hamza, is dead, officials say

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed's quarter-point rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," meaning it's not a promise of more easing.Market Insiderread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut was part of an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.The Fedread more
President Donald Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "let us down" on Wednesday hours after the Fed lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point.Politicsread more
Fitbit plunged to a record low after hours on Wednesday because of disappointing smartwatch sales, a day after Apple exceeded expectations.Technologyread more
Jeff Blackburn, one of the most senior executives at Amazon, is taking a one-year leave.Technologyread more
It's the Fed's first rate cut since December 2008, at the depths of the Great Recession.The Fedread more
Cisco has settled with federal, state and local agencies for $8.6 million in a first-of-its-kind whistleblower case involving cybersecurity issues.Cybersecurityread more
"When you get days like today ... look to those July leaders for guidance, and, in some cases, you're going to find some solid buying opportunities," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 31.Market Insiderread more
Stocks dropped on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dampened hopes for further rate cuts later this year.US Marketsread more
The FTC says hacking victims who select the cash option from Equifax may not receive the $125 they had expected.Technologyread more
WASHINGTON — The United States has obtained intelligence that the son and potential successor of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, Hamza bin Laden, is dead, according to three U.S. officials.
The officials would not provide details of where or when Hamza bin Laden died or if the U.S. played a role in his death. It is unclear if the U.S. has confirmed his death.
Asked by reporters on Wednesday whether the U.S. had intelligence that Hamza is dead, President Donald Trump said, "I don't want to comment on that."
More From NBC News:
Marianne Williamson's internet fans brace for real momentum after viral debate performance
AG Barr using unique power to block migrants from U.S., reshape immigration law
Gilroy garlic festival gunman likely acted alone, officials say
Hamza bin Laden's last known public statement was released by al Qaeda's media arm in 2018. In that message, he threatened Saudi Arabia and called on the people of the Arabian peninsula to revolt.
Hamza bin Laden is believed to have been born around 1989. His father moved to Afghanistan in 1996 and declared war against the U.S. Hamza went with him and appeared in al Qaeda propaganda videos. As leader of al Qaeda, Osama bin Laden oversaw operations against Western targets that culminated in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York's World Trade Center and on the Pentagon.
Navy SEALS killed Osama bin Laden in 2011 during a raid on his Abbottabad, Pakistan, compound. Hamza was not found at the compound. Letters seized from the compound suggested the elder bin Laden wanted his son to join him in Abbottabad and was grooming him as a leader.
In a September 2017 article, counterterror expert and former FBI agent Ali Soufan said, "Hamza is being prepared for a leadership role in the organization his father founded" and is "likely to be perceived favorably by the jihadi rank-and-file. With the Islamic State's 'caliphate' apparently on the verge of collapse, Hamza is now the figure best placed to reunify the global jihadi movement."
In February, the State Department announced it would pay as much as $1 million for information on Hamza bin Laden's whereabouts.
The department's Rewards for Justice Program described the younger bin Laden on Twitter as "an emerging al Qaeda leader" who "has threatened attacks against the United States and allies."
Carol E. Lee and Ken Dilanian contributed.