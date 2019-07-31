US imposes sanctions on Iran's foreign minister

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed's quarter-point rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," meaning it's not a promise of more easing.Market Insiderread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut was part of an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.The Fedread more
President Donald Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "let us down" on Wednesday hours after the Fed lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point.Politicsread more
Fitbit plunged to a record low after hours on Wednesday because of disappointing smartwatch sales, a day after Apple exceeded expectations.Technologyread more
Jeff Blackburn, one of the most senior executives at Amazon, is taking a one-year leave.Technologyread more
It's the Fed's first rate cut since December 2008, at the depths of the Great Recession.The Fedread more
Cisco has settled with federal, state and local agencies for $8.6 million in a first-of-its-kind whistleblower case involving cybersecurity issues.Cybersecurityread more
"When you get days like today ... look to those July leaders for guidance, and, in some cases, you're going to find some solid buying opportunities," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 31.Market Insiderread more
Stocks dropped on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dampened hopes for further rate cuts later this year.US Marketsread more
The FTC says hacking victims who select the cash option from Equifax may not receive the $125 they had expected.Technologyread more
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said on its website.
The Treasury Department said it was imposing sanctions on Zarif for acting on behalf of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"Javad Zarif implements the reckless agenda of Iran's Supreme Leader, and is the regime's primary spokesperson around the world," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.
Tensions have risen between the United States and Iran following U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal last year from a 2015 international nuclear accord with Tehran. Fears of a direct U.S.-Iranian conflict have risen since May with several attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf, Iran's downing of a U.S. surveillance drone, and a plan for U.S. air strikes on Iran last month that Trump called off at the last minute.