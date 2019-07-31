US imposes sanctions on Iran's foreign minister

Skip Navigation
The two words from Jerome Powell that rocked the financial...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed's quarter-point rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," meaning it's not a promise of more easing.

Trump says Fed Chief Powell 'let us down' by not clearly...

President Donald Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "let us down" on Wednesday hours after the Fed lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point.

Apple and Fitbit show smartwatches turning into a winner-take-all...

Fitbit plunged to a record low after hours on Wednesday because of disappointing smartwatch sales, a day after Apple exceeded expectations.

Top Amazon executive Jeff Blackburn, head of entertainment and...

Jeff Blackburn, one of the most senior executives at Amazon, is taking a one-year leave.

Fed cuts rate by a quarter point, cites 'global developments,'...

It's the Fed's first rate cut since December 2008, at the depths of the Great Recession.

Cisco settles with cybersecurity whistleblower, setting a...

Cisco has settled with federal, state and local agencies for $8.6 million in a first-of-its-kind whistleblower case involving cybersecurity issues.

Cramer reviews the top July performers on the Dow Jones and S&P...

"When you get days like today ... look to those July leaders for guidance, and, in some cases, you're going to find some solid buying opportunities," Jim Cramer says.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Fitbit, Qualcomm,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 31.

Dow drops 330 points after Powell hints rate cut not the start of...

Stocks dropped on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dampened hopes for further rate cuts later this year.

FTC: Equifax might run out of cash, so please take the credit...

The FTC says hacking victims who select the cash option from Equifax may not receive the $125 they had expected.

Judge tosses Democratic lawsuit against Trump campaign, Russia,...

The DNC had claimed that Russia, whose intelligence operatives in 2016 infiltrated the computers of the Democratic Party and the campaign of its eventual presidential nominee,...

Politics

US imposes sanctions on Iran's foreign minister

  • The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said on its website.
  • The Treasury Department said it was imposing sanctions on Zarif for acting on behalf of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
  • Fears of a direct U.S.-Iranian conflict have risen since May with several attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf, Iran's downing of a U.S. surveillance drone, and a plan for U.S. air strikes on Iran last month that Trump called off at the last minute.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Emmanuele Contini | NurPhoto via Getty Images

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said on its website.

The Treasury Department said it was imposing sanctions on Zarif for acting on behalf of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Javad Zarif implements the reckless agenda of Iran's Supreme Leader, and is the regime's primary spokesperson around the world," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Tensions have risen between the United States and Iran following U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal last year from a 2015 international nuclear accord with Tehran. Fears of a direct U.S.-Iranian conflict have risen since May with several attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf, Iran's downing of a U.S. surveillance drone, and a plan for U.S. air strikes on Iran last month that Trump called off at the last minute.

World Politics

Iran intends to restart activities at Arak heavy water nuclear reactor

  • Heavy water can be employed in reactors to produce plutonium, a fuel used in nuclear warheads.
  • In May Iran announced planned measures to breach the nuclear agreement with major world powers following the U.S. withdrawal from deal.