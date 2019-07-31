Analysts: Apple's earnings are 'good enough for now,' but iPhone decline 'remains unresolved'

Major Wall Street analysts generally liked Apple's third quarter earnings report but, but the declining iPhone business continues to be a big area of concern for analysts.

The company reported earnings and revenue that beat estimates on Tuesday after the closing bell on the backbone of its strong services and wearables business. That sent the stock higher with shares now up 4% in premarket trading.

But it was the first time since 2012 that the iPhone accounted for less than half of the company's overall sales.

"Apple's FY Q3 was solid," Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi said.

"The core controversy of normalized iPhone growth remains unresolved – recent price cutting has clearly helped, but we remind investors that iPhones are still down -12% year over year, with big questions about replacement cycles still outstanding," he said.

While revenue growth continues to climb, other analysts say that won't be able to carry the company forever.

"Non-iPhone hardware revenues have exhibited mid-to-high teens y/y growth for 3 straight quarters, but we remain dubious that such growth can sustain over a multi-year time frame, especially when wearables/services revenues remain tied to iPhone growth, in our view," Deutsche Bank analyst Jeriel Ong said. "Given that we continue to have questions around the long-term growth of iPhones, we are remaining on the sidelines."

Investors shouldn't expect much from the iPhone anytime soon, though, according to Raymond James.

"Despite the absence of incremental downside now, we don't think this means Apple has yet turned the corner. We continue to expect a weak iPhone cycle through June '20, and while expectations are already low, we don't see a catalyst until the Fall '20 5G iPhones," they said.

It's "good enough for now," the analyst added.

Here's what the major analysts are saying about Apple's earnings report: