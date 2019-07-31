Here's what major Wall Street economists believe the Federal Reserve will do today

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during his news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, December 19, 2018.

It might be the worst kept secret leading up to a Federal Reserve meeting. Most major Wall Street economists believe the Fed will announce a rate cut at the end of its two-day monthly meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The Fed and Chairman Jerome Powell remain under intense pressure from President Donald Trump to cut. The question everyone is asking is, will it be a reduction of 25 basis points or 50 basis points?

Traders have priced in a 100% chance of at least a quarter-point rate cut on Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. A quarter point would also be the first since the Federal Market Open Committee moved interest rates to zero in December 2008 during the financial crisis.

"We expect the Fed to cut rates by 25bp and guide toward additional cuts to sustain the recovery," Bank of America said.

"While the July move has been largely telegraphed, the process has been very rocky. There have been plenty of communication mishaps and confusion about the Fed's new reaction function," the bank's economists said.

All indications are that it will be a quarter-point cut but Goldman Sachs economists led by Jan Hatzius aren't ruling out a half-point cut either.

"We expect a 25bp move because virtually all of the signals from the committee point that way," they added.

"All that said, we cannot entirely rule out a 50bp move."

But according to one firm, a quarter-point cut would be the real eye-opener.

"Should the FOMC surprise relative to our expectations and deliver a 25bp rate cut, we would expect that to be paired with a more explicit easing bias, indicating that the Committee is closely monitoring downside risks to judge whether additional accommodation may be warranted," Morgan Stanley said.

"We expect the Fed to lower the federal funds rate by 50bp."

Here's what else Wall Street economists expect from the Federal Reserve meeting: