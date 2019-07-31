Your first trade for Wednesday, July 31

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Apple's stock gains the last 4 years are largely the product of...

Apple's net income this year is projected to be almost equal to what the company booked four years earlier. Yet the stock has nearly doubled.

Marketsread more

Private payroll growth tops estimates as jobs market shows signs...

Private payrolls increased by 156,000 for the month, according to a report Wednesday from ADP and Moody's Analytics that beat Dow Jones estimates of 150,000.

Economyread more

Fed's credibility at stake as it looks to cut rates under...

If the Fed cuts interest rates, it will have to convince the public it is doing so to preserve economic growth and not kowtowing to a very vocal president.

The Fedread more

Ohio Senator Brown attacks stock buybacks with bill to mandate...

Brown's new bill would prohibit "excessive" buybacks and require companies to offer employees $1 for every $1 million of stock repurchases.

Marketsread more

Under Armour just slipped into correction, and chart suggests...

But Katie Stockton says the bull case for Under Armour's long-term strength remains intact.

Trading Nationread more

Apple proves it can cure its iPhone addiction

Apple delivered a strong quarter despite falling iPhone sales. It showed strong growth in its wearables and services categories.

Technologyread more

Fed to cut rates for first time since 2008 to stop economy from...

The Fed is about to take the unusual step of cutting interest rates to save an economic expansion, not an economy that is in a downward spiral.

Market Insiderread more

FAA regulators knew of Boeing Max risk after first crash: WSJ

The FAA decided it would be enough to inform pilots of the possible hazard.

Airlinesread more

Trade talks to continue in September in the US

The U.S. and China will resume trade negotiations in Washington in September.

Traderead more

Beyond Meat's competitor Impossible Foods gets FDA approval,...

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the key ingredient in the plant-based burger of Beyond Meat's rival Impossible Foods.

Food & Beverageread more

Apple put an iPhone in everybody's pocket — now it's depending on...

The category is picking up the slack for declining iPhone sales and includes Apple Watch, AirPods wireless earbuds and Beats headphones.

Technologyread more

Chipmaker AMD falls after reporting revenue decline

Advanced Micro Devices blamed lower graphics channels sales and lower semi-custom product revenue for the declining revenue.

Technologyread more

Fast Money

Your first trade for Wednesday, July 31

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:2601:26
Final Trades: AAPL, GE, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Apple.

Chris Verrone was a buyer of General Electric

Karen Finerman was a buyer of American Airlines.

Guy Adami was a buyer of McKesson

Disclosure

Trader disclosure:  Chris Verrone is long BAC, DBX, SMAR, ZNGA, TWTR, QD. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, RRGB, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, AYR/CN BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, REAL, SEDG, TACO, TGT, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is long GOOG put spreads. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Tim is the portfolio manager of the Cannabis ETF — CNBS. Stocks in the ETF must be legal in the countries in which they operate: CGC.N, ACB.TO, GWPH.O, OGI.V, CWEB, LABS.CCP, APH.TO, RIV.V, CF.TO, ZYNE.OQ, VFF.TO, CARA.O, NEPT US, KHRN.V, FIRE.TO, TLRY.O, PCLO.V, WMD.V, ZENA.ALP, EMH.V, FLWR.CXX, IIPR.K, ARNA.O, HEXO.TO, VIVO.V, NRTH.V PKI, XLY.V, YCBD US, ALEF.TO