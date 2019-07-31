Your first trade for Wednesday, July 31

Apple's net income this year is projected to be almost equal to what the company booked four years earlier. Yet the stock has nearly doubled.Marketsread more
Private payrolls increased by 156,000 for the month, according to a report Wednesday from ADP and Moody's Analytics that beat Dow Jones estimates of 150,000.
If the Fed cuts interest rates, it will have to convince the public it is doing so to preserve economic growth and not kowtowing to a very vocal president.
Brown's new bill would prohibit "excessive" buybacks and require companies to offer employees $1 for every $1 million of stock repurchases.
But Katie Stockton says the bull case for Under Armour's long-term strength remains intact.
Apple delivered a strong quarter despite falling iPhone sales. It showed strong growth in its wearables and services categories.
The Fed is about to take the unusual step of cutting interest rates to save an economic expansion, not an economy that is in a downward spiral.
The FAA decided it would be enough to inform pilots of the possible hazard.
The U.S. and China will resume trade negotiations in Washington in September.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the key ingredient in the plant-based burger of Beyond Meat's rival Impossible Foods.
The category is picking up the slack for declining iPhone sales and includes Apple Watch, AirPods wireless earbuds and Beats headphones.
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Apple.
Chris Verrone was a buyer of General Electric.
Karen Finerman was a buyer of American Airlines.
Guy Adami was a buyer of McKesson.
Trader disclosure: Chris Verrone is long BAC, DBX, SMAR, ZNGA, TWTR, QD. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, RRGB, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, AYR/CN BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, REAL, SEDG, TACO, TGT, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is long GOOG put spreads. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Tim is the portfolio manager of the Cannabis ETF — CNBS. Stocks in the ETF must be legal in the countries in which they operate: CGC.N, ACB.TO, GWPH.O, OGI.V, CWEB, LABS.CCP, APH.TO, RIV.V, CF.TO, ZYNE.OQ, VFF.TO, CARA.O, NEPT US, KHRN.V, FIRE.TO, TLRY.O, PCLO.V, WMD.V, ZENA.ALP, EMH.V, FLWR.CXX, IIPR.K, ARNA.O, HEXO.TO, VIVO.V, NRTH.V PKI, XLY.V, YCBD US, ALEF.TO