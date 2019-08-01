Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: IBM, Corning, RH & more

Bank of America said in its double upgrade of the home furnishing company that it sees "higher" revenue growth and "less risk" to margins.

"After better than expected preliminary 2Q results (both sales & EPS beat) and our view that RH has further upside on stronger product momentum, price hikes and less macro risk then had assumed, we upgrade RH to Buy... We believe a higher multiple is warranted on higher revenue growth and less risk to margins. While we still see several LT risks, at least through the rest of this year, we see more levers for up than downside. "