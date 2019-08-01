Asia markets fall in early trade as South Korean exports drop 11% in July

Asia Pacific markets traded lower Thursday morning as major South Korean technology names came under pressure.

The benchmark Kospi slipped 0.5% as major chipmakers sold off in early trade: Samsung shares dropped 0.88% while SK Hynix fell 0.78%.

Trade data for July showed South Korean exports fell 11% on-year, which was slightly better than the 11.3% drop analysts predicted. In particular, semiconductor exports dropped 28.1%, Reuters reported. Imports declined 2.7% compared to the 8.1% expected.

Thursday's trade numbers came amid an ongoing trade dispute between Seoul and Tokyo.

Last month, Japan placed restrictions on exports of important high-tech materials to South Korea that are used by tech companies. ﻿

The situation could escalate further if Japan removes South Korea from a list of trusted trade partners that enjoy preferential treatment. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet plans to endorse Seoul's removal from the so-called 'white list,' which is expected to go into effect late August, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.96% in early trade while the Topix index shed 0.68%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.44%, as most of the sectors traded lower.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index declined 0.4%.