Bank of America double upgrades RH, risks have flipped to the upside

The Federal Reserve delivered their first rate cut since 2008 but Wall Street economists disagree about what happens next.Marketsread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit.2020 Electionsread more
Beyond Meat shares slide a day after the maker of plant-based meat priced its secondary stock offering at six times the IPO price.Food & Beverageread more
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell below 2%, a day after Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since 2008.Bondsread more
The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in July, but the pace of growth decelerated to its weakest in nearly three years.Economyread more
Goldman Sachs estimates an 80% probability of another rate cut this year to wrap up the Fed's easing cycle.Marketsread more
The IHS Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.4 in July.Economyread more
The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits increased last week.Economyread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on ThursdayInvestingread more
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos previously told reporters he would sell $1 billion in stock each year to fund his space company, Blue Origin.Technologyread more
Wayfair shares dropped Thursday after the online furniture retailer reported a larger loss for its fiscal second quarter, as its costs for things like advertising and customer...Retailread more
Downside risk has flipped to the upside for RH, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The firm double upgraded RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, to a buy rating from underperform and hiked its price target to $165 from $85.