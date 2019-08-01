Barclays CEO warns of 'asset bubbles' due to low interest rates

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Major Wall Street economists contemplate the Federal Reserve's...

The Federal Reserve delivered their first rate cut since 2008 but Wall Street economists disagree about what happens next.

Marketsread more

Here are the top moments from night two of the second Democratic...

Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit.

2020 Electionsread more

Beyond Meat shares fall after pricing secondary stock offering at...

Beyond Meat announced Wednesday it priced its secondary stock offering at $160, six times the price of its IPO. The share price is an 18.6% discount from the stock's closing...

Food & Beverageread more

Goldman Sachs: One more rate cut and then the Fed is done

Goldman Sachs estimates an 80% probability of another rate cut this year to wrap up the Fed's easing cycle.

Marketsread more

Verizon CEO sees functioning 5G wireless in half the US next year

But it will take until 2024 for half of Americans to actually operate 5G phones, he says.

Technologyread more

US weekly jobless claims rise moderately

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits increased last week.

Economyread more

General Motors shares rise as earnings beat on strong North...

GM beats analyst estimates for the second quarter despite a massive drop in income in China.

Autosread more

Jeff Bezos sells $1.8 billion worth of Amazon stock in three days

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos previously told reporters he would sell $1 billion in stock each year to fund his space company, Blue Origin.

Technologyread more

Powell is 'confusing' the markets, but another cut is expected

Chairman Jerome Powell's comments after the Fed's expected rate cut are seen as confusing, and market pros say monetary policy has become muddled.

Market Insiderread more

Burger King's plant-based Impossible Whopper is launching...

Burger King is bringing its vegan Impossible Whopper nationwide, starting Aug. 8.

Restaurantsread more

Taylor Morrison is the latest big homebuilder to bet on...

Taylor Morrison just announced a partnership with Arizona-based Christopher Todd Communities to build single-family, rent-only communities. It's part of a trend of builders...

Real Estateread more

This group outperforms the rest of the market after a Fed rate...

The Fed just cut rates for the first time in a decade, and one sector could be the surprising winner, technical analyst says.

Trading Nationread more
Banks

Barclays CEO warns of 'asset bubbles' due to low interest rates

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Key Points
  • European Central Bank (ECB) rates have been at record lows following the euro sovereign debt crisis of 2011 in a bid to boost inflation and stimulate growth, while the Bank of England kept its rate steady at 0.75% on Thursday. The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a 25 basis point cut, its first since 2008.
  • "If government interest rates are effectively zero, that can create bubbles in the valuation of other assets that might be exposed if interest rates start to move back up again," Barclays CEO Jes Staley told CNBC.

Persistent low interest rates from central banks risks creating "asset bubbles" which could pop if interest rates begin to rise again, Barclays CEO Jes Staley warned Thursday.

European Central Bank (ECB) rates have been at record lows following the euro sovereign debt crisis of 2011 in a bid to boost inflation and stimulate growth, while the Bank of England kept its rate steady at 0.75% on Thursday. The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a 25 basis point cut, its first since 2008.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Thursday following the British bank's second-quarter results, Staley suggested central bank policy was one of the biggest challenges facing the banks.

"In the medium-term, it is a challenge for all banks on the income side when you have interest rates approaching zero and in many cases below zero. Effectively when risk-free money is free, that is a challenge for the banking industry," he said.

"On the other side of that, if it holds off a recession and generates economic growth, there is great benefit to the banks in having that growth. It's a fine balance that the central bankers have to play."

VIDEO3:5203:52
Barclays CEO warns of potential 'asset bubbles' amid rate easing
Squawk Box Europe

Staley added that major banks have to do their part to extend credit to businesses to help facilitate the growth sought by central bankers.

While acknowledging that central banks are trying to enable financing and investment to drive economic growth, recent policy remains "challenging" for financial markets, and gives rise to concerns about "asset bubbles."

"If government interest rates are effectively zero, that can create bubbles in the valuation of other assets that might be exposed if interest rates start to move back up again," Staley said.

However, he gave credit to these institutions for navigating monetary policy in a way which has supported a 10-year economic recovery since the financial crisis, and said it remained to be seen whether dovish central bank policies would translate into a continuation of economic growth, or whether the potential headwinds from trade and geopolitical issues would counterbalance them.