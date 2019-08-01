Barclays' second-quarter profit beats expectations amid Brexit uncertainty

Barclays on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of £1.03 billion ($1.25 billion), compared to £1.2 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected these numbers to come in at £988.87 million.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

Second-quarter pre-tax profit came in at £1.5 billion, down from £1.9 billion a year ago

Return on tangible equity came in at 9.3%, down from 12.3% from a year ago.

The bank's core capital ratio was reported at 13.4%, up from 13% at the end of the previous quarter.

Barclays CEO Jes Staley told CNBC on Thursday that surpassing 9% ROTE for both quarters so far this year constituted the "best statutory first half performance that Barclays has had in nearly a decade."

"We continue to be very confident that we can deliver greater than a 9% return on tangible equity for the year, and the second quarter was progress in that direction," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe".

ROTE measures the bank's ability to deal with potential losses. The higher the ROTE, the more sound the bank is considered to be.

The British bank is navigating weak economic growth projections in the U.K. and euro zone as ongoing uncertainty over trade and Brexit bleaken the outlook from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England, the latter of which makes its interest rate decision Thursday.

"Brexit is one of the most significant economic events for the UK, and at the date of this report its effects are subject to unprecedented levels of uncertainty of outcomes, with the full range of possible effects unknown," Barclays warned in its second-quarter results.