China's Didi partners up with BP to build an electric vehicle-charging network

Didi Chuxing, the Chinese ride-hailing giant, has teamed up with BP to build electric vehicle-charging stations in China.

The company announced Thursday that it would form a joint venture with the British oil major aimed at providing charging services to both Didi and non-Didi car owners.

BP has already linked its first charging site in the Chinese port city of Guangzhou with Didi's open automobile solutions platform, Didi said in a statement. The Chinese firm pumped $1 billion into its auto services business, called XAS, last year.

The aim is to scale up the charging network "significantly" in China after the joint venture with BP is established, Didi said.

"We look forward to combining our strengths to create a robust EV charging network for China, promote the growth of the new energy automotive industry, and provide better experience for car owners across the country" Didi Chairman and CEO Cheng Wei said in a statement.