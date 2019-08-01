Cramer: The market may sell off more — buy these stocks on a dip

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday there's no need for investors to dump their entire portfolio in the face of the escalating U.S.-China trade war.

A new round of trade talks between the two countries this week did not yield a breakthrough. After the talks in Shanghai ended, President Donald Trump declared that he will be slapping a new round of tariffs on another $300 billion of Chinese imports on Sept. 1.

U.S. markets declined on the news and the "Mad Money" host suggested it will create buying opportunities in companies that won't be hurt by the new duties.

"I think the broader market could go lower, and if you're patient, you'll be able to pick up most of these names — maybe not the gold stocks — at a discount," he said. "For now, you just need to keep your head down. Maybe raise a little cash in your high-fliers, if you don't have enough already, and then get ready to do some buying as we will even get through this after some painful adjustment."

Cramer highlighted companies in the following industries: