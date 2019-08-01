Cramer: The market may sell off more — buy these stocks on a dip

The real impact, though, goes deeper as the announcement takes the trade dispute between the two countries to another level.Traderead more
Asia stocks traded lower Friday morning after a surprise tariff announcement from the United States escalated trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.Asia Marketsread more
Stocks fell sharply after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.US Marketsread more
If President Donald Trump proceeds with new tariffs on China, he may very well get the deeper rate cuts he is seeking from the Fed but also odds of a recession will rise.Market Insiderread more
Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.Marketsread more
Relations between the U.S. and China — the two largest economies in the world — have been rocky over the past year.World Economyread more
CNBC found building permits that show Tesla plans renewed solar roof testing effort, this time at its car factory in Fremont, California.Technologyread more
Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.Marketsread more
"We're now back in a world where international companies will be forced to cut their forecasts," Jim Cramer saysMad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...Technologyread more
Shares of retailers are tanking as they are seen as the biggest target in the new China tariffs.Marketsread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday there's no need for investors to dump their entire portfolio in the face of the escalating U.S.-China trade war.
A new round of trade talks between the two countries this week did not yield a breakthrough. After the talks in Shanghai ended, President Donald Trump declared that he will be slapping a new round of tariffs on another $300 billion of Chinese imports on Sept. 1.
U.S. markets declined on the news and the "Mad Money" host suggested it will create buying opportunities in companies that won't be hurt by the new duties.
"I think the broader market could go lower, and if you're patient, you'll be able to pick up most of these names — maybe not the gold stocks — at a discount," he said. "For now, you just need to keep your head down. Maybe raise a little cash in your high-fliers, if you don't have enough already, and then get ready to do some buying as we will even get through this after some painful adjustment."
Cramer highlighted companies in the following industries:
Tech stocks, outside the cell phone space, that can meet expectations in a slowing economy will be worth buying, Cramer said. He mentioned Alphabet, Facebook and Netflix among them because they can't do business in China.
"The tariffs arguably make Amazon even more valuable because it's a cheaper alternative to the more vulnerable brick-and-mortar chains, " he said.
Cramer said growth stocks in cybersecurity can also work in this environment. He highlighted CyberArk and Cisco, which has pulled much of its operations out of China.
Financial technology is another sector to own.
"The large banks are always considered to be vulnerable in a slowdown," Cramer said, "but money managers still need financial exposure, so they swap into fintech. MasterCard and Visa have zero credit risk, so they're magnets for money. "
Shares of Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut, set a 52-week high and closed the session nearly 4% higher after reporting an earnings beat. The stock can be bought into weakness, Cramer said.
Retail giant Costco is another asset worth picking up.
"It's not in China and, as we've seen from the last year, the previous tariffs had no real impact on their numbers," he said.
Cramer said defense contractor stocks work as a "knee-jerk trade."
"L3Harris just had a nice move up, great quarter, " he said, "but it's my favorite in the group. I still think it's cheap."
Drug companies that offer good dividends are places to put money, Cramer said.
"Merck had, by far, the best quarter. It's worth considering, " he said. Same with Novartis, which reported terrific numbers."
Investors need exposure to gold. Agnico Eagle Mines and Barrick Gold are two of Cramer's suggestions that can be bought now.
"People will keep buying precious metals as insurance against economic chaos," the host said. "It's the classic safe haven for your wealth, and that's terrific for the gold miners."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cisco Systems, Amazon.com, Facebook, Alphabet
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com