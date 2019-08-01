Defense Secretary is reviewing $10 billion Pentagon cloud contract after Trump says it unfairly favored Amazon

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Trump China tariffs raise fear that trade war is the 'new status...

The real impact, though, goes deeper as the announcement takes the trade dispute between the two countries to another level.

Traderead more

Dow drops 280 points after Trump says US adding more tariffs on...

Stocks fell sharply after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.

US Marketsread more

Trump tariff threat pushes up chance for Fed rate cuts as...

If President Donald Trump proceeds with new tariffs on China, he may very well get the deeper rate cuts he is seeking from the Fed but also odds of a recession will rise.

Market Insiderread more

Trump says US will impose 10% tariffs on another $300 billion of...

Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.

Marketsread more

Oil plunges the most in 4 years after Trump's new China tariffs

Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.

Marketsread more

Apple stock drops on Trump tariff threat

Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...

Technologyread more

Retail stocks plunge on new China tariffs

Shares of retailers are tanking as they are seen as the biggest target in the new China tariffs.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pinterest, Etsy,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 1.

Market Insiderread more

Additional rate cut may be necessary if trade war persists:...

The rate cut would act as a sort of "cushion" for the U.S. economy as the trade dispute weighs on business and consumer confidence, former Fed official Donald Kohn says.

The Fedread more

US 10-year yield dives to 2016 lows after Trump announces new...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2016 after Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Bondsread more

Goldman Sachs is spending $100 million to shave milliseconds off...

The project, named Atlas after the Greek God, is meant to accelerate the shift Goldman Sachs has been making to the latest stock trading technology.

Financeread more

Facebook drops on report FTC is looking at acquisitions in...

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Facebook's acquisitions were a central element of the probe, citing sources.

Technologyread more
Tech

Defense Secretary is reviewing $10 billion Pentagon cloud contract after Trump says it unfairly favored Amazon

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
Key Points
  • The Pentagon now says no decision on the JEDI deal will be made until Secretary Mark Esper is done with his review.
  • Esper said last week the JEDI deal is one thing he wished to explore.
VIDEO0:5500:55
Breaking news: Amazon's $10B Pentagon cloud contract put on hold
Closing Bell

Newly appointed U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is reviewing a controversial multi-year cloud-computing contract, a spokesperson said.

The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure deal, which could be worth up to $10 billion for services rendered over as many as 10 years, could go to either Amazon or Microsoft. Those two companies are the top players in the market for cloud infrastructure that companies and governments can use to host applications and store data. The JEDI deal could cement them even more as being ready for the most formidable computing workloads.

"Secretary Esper is committed to ensuring our warfighters have the best capabilities, including Artificial Intelligence, to remain the most lethal force in the world, while safeguarding taxpayer dollars, Defense spokeswoman Elissa Smith told CNBC on Thursday. "Keeping his promise to Members of Congress and the American public, Secretary Esper is looking at the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) program. No decision will be made on the program until he has completed his examination."

The Pentagon had said before that an award could come as soon as August.

The announcement comes after President Trump said last month that he had received complaints from companies about the process. Trump said companies conveyed that the specifications of the contract favored Amazon, according to BloombergIBM and Oracle have been out of the running for the contract for months.

Secretary Esper was sworn in last month, replacing for Jim Mattis. In a meeting with reporters last week he said the JEDI deal is something he wanted to take a "hard look at."

-- CNBC's Amanda Macias and Ryan Ruggiero contributed to this report.