Defense Secretary is reviewing $10 billion Pentagon cloud contract after Trump says it unfairly favored Amazon

The real impact, though, goes deeper as the announcement takes the trade dispute between the two countries to another level.
Stocks fell sharply after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.
If President Donald Trump proceeds with new tariffs on China, he may very well get the deeper rate cuts he is seeking from the Fed but also odds of a recession will rise.
Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.
Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.
Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...
Shares of retailers are tanking as they are seen as the biggest target in the new China tariffs.
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 1.
The rate cut would act as a sort of "cushion" for the U.S. economy as the trade dispute weighs on business and consumer confidence, former Fed official Donald Kohn says.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2016 after Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese goods.
The project, named Atlas after the Greek God, is meant to accelerate the shift Goldman Sachs has been making to the latest stock trading technology.
Newly appointed U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is reviewing a controversial multi-year cloud-computing contract, a spokesperson said.
The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure deal, which could be worth up to $10 billion for services rendered over as many as 10 years, could go to either Amazon or Microsoft. Those two companies are the top players in the market for cloud infrastructure that companies and governments can use to host applications and store data. The JEDI deal could cement them even more as being ready for the most formidable computing workloads.
"Secretary Esper is committed to ensuring our warfighters have the best capabilities, including Artificial Intelligence, to remain the most lethal force in the world, while safeguarding taxpayer dollars, Defense spokeswoman Elissa Smith told CNBC on Thursday. "Keeping his promise to Members of Congress and the American public, Secretary Esper is looking at the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) program. No decision will be made on the program until he has completed his examination."
The Pentagon had said before that an award could come as soon as August.
The announcement comes after President Trump said last month that he had received complaints from companies about the process. Trump said companies conveyed that the specifications of the contract favored Amazon, according to Bloomberg. IBM and Oracle have been out of the running for the contract for months.
Secretary Esper was sworn in last month, replacing for Jim Mattis. In a meeting with reporters last week he said the JEDI deal is something he wanted to take a "hard look at."
-- CNBC's Amanda Macias and Ryan Ruggiero contributed to this report.