Additional rate cut may be necessary if US-China trade war persists, former top Fed official says

Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump China tariffs raise fear that trade war is the 'new status...

The real impact, though, goes deeper as the announcement takes the trade dispute between the two countries to another level.

Traderead more

Dow drops 280 points after Trump says US adding more tariffs on...

Stocks fell sharply after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.

US Marketsread more

Trump tariff threat pushes up chance for Fed rate cuts as...

If President Donald Trump proceeds with new tariffs on China, he may very well get the deeper rate cuts he is seeking from the Fed but also odds of a recession will rise.

Market Insiderread more

Trump says US will impose 10% tariffs on another $300 billion of...

Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.

Marketsread more

Oil plunges the most in 4 years after Trump's new China tariffs

Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.

Marketsread more

Apple stock drops on Trump tariff threat

Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...

Technologyread more

Retail stocks plunge on new China tariffs

Shares of retailers are tanking as they are seen as the biggest target in the new China tariffs.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pinterest, Etsy,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 1.

Market Insiderread more

Additional rate cut may be necessary if trade war persists:...

The rate cut would act as a sort of "cushion" for the U.S. economy as the trade dispute weighs on business and consumer confidence, former Fed official Donald Kohn says.

The Fedread more

US 10-year yield dives to 2016 lows after Trump announces new...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2016 after Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Bondsread more

Goldman Sachs is spending $100 million to shave milliseconds off...

The project, named Atlas after the Greek God, is meant to accelerate the shift Goldman Sachs has been making to the latest stock trading technology.

Financeread more

Facebook drops on report FTC is looking at acquisitions in...

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Facebook's acquisitions were a central element of the probe, citing sources.

Technologyread more
Federal Reserve

Additional rate cut may be necessary if US-China trade war persists, former top Fed official says

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr
Key Points
  • An additional interest rate cut may be necessary if the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China persists, former top Federal Reserve official Donald Kohn says.
  • The rate cut would act as a sort of "cushion" for the U.S. economy as the trade dispute weighs on business and consumer confidence, he says.

An additional interest rate cut may be necessary if the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China persists, former top Federal Reserve official Donald Kohn told CNBC on Thursday.

The rate cut would act as a sort-of "cushion" for the U.S. economy as the trade dispute weighs on business and consumer confidence, the former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board said in a interview with "Closing Bell. "

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower Thursday after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose 10% tariff on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, effective Sept. 1. Trump's announcement, made via Twitter, ratcheted up a trade fight that has carried on for more than year and a half.

A day before, the Fed, as expected, cut rates for the first time in more than a decade. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell later suggested that trade tensions influenced the decision on rates.

Kohn, who was vice chairman between 2006 and 2010, agreed with the Fed's decision to cut rates. Kohn said Thursday that as a central bank official, he believed part of his responsibility was to provide the U.S. economy "some cushion and offsets" to "shocks that came from other places."

"In a situation like this, it seemed to me there was very little cost to lowering interest rates," said Kohn, who is now a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

As of Thursday evening, the market sees an 81% probability that there will be a rate cut at the Fed's September meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.