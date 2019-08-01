Goldman Sachs: One more rate cut and then the Fed is done

The Federal Reserve delivered their first rate cut since 2008 but Wall Street economists disagree about what happens next.Marketsread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit.2020 Electionsread more
Beyond Meat announced Wednesday it priced its secondary stock offering at $160, six times the price of its IPO. The share price is an 18.6% discount from the stock's closing...Food & Beverageread more
Goldman Sachs estimates an 80% probability of another rate cut this year to wrap up the Fed's easing cycle.Marketsread more
But it will take until 2024 for half of Americans to actually operate 5G phones, he says.Technologyread more
The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits increased last week.Economyread more
GM beats analyst estimates for the second quarter despite a massive drop in income in China.Autosread more
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos previously told reporters he would sell $1 billion in stock each year to fund his space company, Blue Origin.Technologyread more
Chairman Jerome Powell's comments after the Fed's expected rate cut are seen as confusing, and market pros say monetary policy has become muddled.Market Insiderread more
Burger King is bringing its vegan Impossible Whopper nationwide, starting Aug. 8.Restaurantsread more
Taylor Morrison just announced a partnership with Arizona-based Christopher Todd Communities to build single-family, rent-only communities. It's part of a trend of builders...Real Estateread more
After one more interest rate cut the Federal Reserve will be finished cutting rates, according to Goldman Sachs.
The firm estimates an 80% probability of another rate cut this year to wrap up the Fed's easing cycle.
"[Powell's] language we see as consistent with our expectation that easing will end with a second 25bp cut," said Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius in a note to clients following Wednesday's FOMC meeting.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve appeased the markets by cutting the target range for its overnight lending rate 25 basis points, to 2% to 2.25%. This marked the first rate cut since the start of the financial recession more than a decade ago. The major indices sold-off and bond yields rose after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference, where he watered down the chances of more rate cuts in the future.
Powell's comments were received as hawkish given that markets priced in a much deeper cutting cycle, said Hatzius. Although Powell did not rule out further rate cuts, his comments that the Fed was making a "midcycle adjustment " and was not in a longer-term rate cutting mode panicked investors.
Hatzius said he sees a 55% chance of 25 basis point cut in September, a 5% chance of a 50 basis point cut, and a 40% chance of no cut.
While Hatzius expects a second cut at the September central bank meeting, he continues "to see little need for it."
"Uncertainty is not actually particularly high and capex expectations are not particularly depressed," said Hatzius.
U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures pointing to a gain of more than 60 points at the open. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 also indicated a positive open.
— with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom