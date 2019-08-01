Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Major Wall Street economists contemplate the Federal Reserve's...

The Federal Reserve delivered their first rate cut since 2008 but Wall Street economists disagree about what happens next.

Marketsread more

Here are the top moments from night two of the second Democratic...

Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit.

2020 Electionsread more

Beyond Meat shares fall after pricing secondary stock offering at...

Beyond Meat announced Wednesday it priced its secondary stock offering at $160, six times the price of its IPO. The share price is an 18.6% discount from the stock's closing...

Food & Beverageread more

Goldman Sachs: One more rate cut and then the Fed is done

Goldman Sachs estimates an 80% probability of another rate cut this year to wrap up the Fed's easing cycle.

Marketsread more

Verizon CEO sees functioning 5G wireless in half the US next year

But it will take until 2024 for half of Americans to actually operate 5G phones, he says.

Technologyread more

US weekly jobless claims rise moderately

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits increased last week.

Economyread more

General Motors shares rise as earnings beat on strong North...

GM beats analyst estimates for the second quarter despite a massive drop in income in China.

Autosread more

Jeff Bezos sells $1.8 billion worth of Amazon stock in three days

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos previously told reporters he would sell $1 billion in stock each year to fund his space company, Blue Origin.

Technologyread more

Powell is 'confusing' the markets, but another cut is expected

Chairman Jerome Powell's comments after the Fed's expected rate cut are seen as confusing, and market pros say monetary policy has become muddled.

Market Insiderread more

Burger King's plant-based Impossible Whopper is launching...

Burger King is bringing its vegan Impossible Whopper nationwide, starting Aug. 8.

Restaurantsread more

Taylor Morrison is the latest big homebuilder to bet on...

Taylor Morrison just announced a partnership with Arizona-based Christopher Todd Communities to build single-family, rent-only communities. It's part of a trend of builders...

Real Estateread more

This group outperforms the rest of the market after a Fed rate...

The Fed just cut rates for the first time in a decade, and one sector could be the surprising winner, technical analyst says.

Trading Nationread more
Markets

Goldman Sachs: One more rate cut and then the Fed is done

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Goldman Sachs estimates an 80% probability of another rate cut this year to wrap up the Fed's easing cycle.
  • Powell's "language we see as consistent with our expectation that easing will end with a second 25bp cut," said Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius.
  • While Hatzius expects a second cut at the September central bank meeting, he continues "to see little need for it."
Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

After one more interest rate cut the Federal Reserve will be finished cutting rates, according to Goldman Sachs.

The firm estimates an 80% probability of another rate cut this year to wrap up the Fed's easing cycle.

"[Powell's] language we see as consistent with our expectation that easing will end with a second 25bp cut," said Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius in a note to clients following Wednesday's FOMC meeting.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve appeased the markets by cutting the target range for its overnight lending rate 25 basis points, to 2% to 2.25%. This marked the first rate cut since the start of the financial recession more than a decade ago. The major indices sold-off and bond yields rose after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference, where he watered down the chances of more rate cuts in the future.

Powell's comments were received as hawkish given that markets priced in a much deeper cutting cycle, said Hatzius. Although Powell did not rule out further rate cuts, his comments that the Fed was making a "midcycle adjustment " and was not in a longer-term rate cutting mode panicked investors.

Hatzius said he sees a 55% chance of 25 basis point cut in September, a 5% chance of a 50 basis point cut, and a 40% chance of no cut.

While Hatzius expects a second cut at the September central bank meeting, he continues "to see little need for it."

"Uncertainty is not actually particularly high and capex expectations are not particularly depressed," said Hatzius.

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures pointing to a gain of more than 60 points at the open. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 also indicated a positive open.

— with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom