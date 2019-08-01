Google suspends transcriptions of recordings from its voice assistant in Europe

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says US will impose 10% tariffs on another $300 billion of...

Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.

Marketsread more

Dow drops 300 points after Trump says US adding more tariffs on...

Stocks slashed gains after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.

US Marketsread more

Apple stock drops on Trump tariff threat

Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...

Technologyread more

Oil plunges the most in 4 years after Trump's new China tariffs

Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.

Marketsread more

Retail stocks plunge on new China tariffs

Shares of retailers are tanking as they are seen as the biggest target in the new China tariffs.

Marketsread more

US 10-year yield dives to 2016 lows after Trump announces new...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2016 after Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Bondsread more

Goldman Sachs is spending $100 million to shave milliseconds off...

The project, named Atlas after the Greek God, is meant to accelerate the shift Goldman Sachs has been making to the latest stock trading technology.

Financeread more

Facebook drops on report FTC is looking at acquisitions in...

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Facebook's acquisitions were a central element of the probe, citing sources.

Technologyread more

Lowe's lays off thousands of workers

Home improvement retailer Lowe's has told thousands of workers that their jobs are being eliminated.

Retailread more

Similar 'adjustments' by the Fed in the 1990s led to boom times...

The central bank made "midcycle adjustments" in 1995 and 1998, cutting rates three times to combat the economic downturn.

Marketsread more

Beyond Meat shares slide after pricing secondary stock offering...

Beyond Meat shares slide a day after the maker of plant-based meat priced its secondary stock offering at six times the IPO price.

Food & Beverageread more

Trump allies open inquiry into Capital One, send letters to CEO,...

Republicans on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday opened a formal inquiry into Capital One's recent data breach.

Banksread more
Tech

Google suspends transcriptions of recordings from its voice assistant in Europe

Jennifer Elias@jenn_elias
Key Points
  • Google has halted voice transcriptions from Google Assistant in the European Union.
  • The voluntary action comes weeks after the company admitted some private conversations were available to contractors who evaluated the accuracy of Google Assistant's speech recognition.
  • It also comes as regulators zoom in on Big Tech's consumer power.
Google's Mario Queiroz shows the Google Home on May 19, 2016 in Mountain View, California.
Getty Images

Google has suspended producing transcriptions of voice recordings from its Google Assistant product in the European Union.

The company admitted in mid-July that partners who work to analyze voice snippets from the Assistant leaked more than 1,000 private conversations to a Belgian news outlet. Some of those messages revealed sensitive information such as medical conditions and customer addresses.

"We are in touch with the Hamburg data protection authority and are assessing how we conduct audio reviews and help our users understand how data is used," a Google spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC. "Shortly after we learned about the leaking of confidential Dutch audio data, we paused language reviews of the Assistant to investigate."

The spokesperson said that the transcriptions account for 0.2% of all voice clips, adding that they "help make voice recognition systems more inclusive of different accents and dialects across languages."

Google's voluntary action to halt the transcriptions also comes as the company faces the threat of regulation from lawmakers and politicians alike for its concentration of power in consumers' lives. The Department of Justice last month announced a formal probe into Big Tech's business practices.

Google will suspend the transcriptions for at least three months, according to the Associated Press. German regulators reportedly have a formal probe into the company's data practices but haven't yet taken action against it, the AP reported.

The office of Johannes Caspar, Hamburg's commissioner for data protection, said there are "currently significant doubts" about whether Google Assistant complies with EU data-protection law, according to the AP report.

WATCH NOW: Big Tech faces regulation threats amid data exposure.

VIDEO4:2404:24
Kara Swisher: Not holding my breath on Big Tech regulation
Squawk Alley