Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Major Wall Street economists contemplate the Federal Reserve's...

The Federal Reserve delivered their first rate cut since 2008 but Wall Street economists disagree about what happens next.

Marketsread more

Here are the top moments from night two of the second Democratic...

Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit.

2020 Electionsread more

Beyond Meat shares slide after pricing secondary stock offering...

Beyond Meat shares slide a day after the maker of plant-based meat priced its secondary stock offering at six times the IPO price.

Food & Beverageread more

10-year Treasury yield breaks back below 2% following Fed rate...

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell below 2%, a day after Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since 2008.

Bondsread more

ISM manufacturing index falls to 51.2 in July; construction...

The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in July, but the pace of growth decelerated to its weakest in nearly three years.

Economyread more

Goldman Sachs: One more rate cut and then the Fed is done

Goldman Sachs estimates an 80% probability of another rate cut this year to wrap up the Fed's easing cycle.

Marketsread more

Gauge of US manufacturing hits lowest since September 2009

The IHS Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.4 in July.

Economyread more

US weekly jobless claims rise moderately

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits increased last week.

Economyread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: IBM, Corning, RH & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday

Investingread more

Jeff Bezos sells $1.8 billion worth of Amazon stock in three days

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos previously told reporters he would sell $1 billion in stock each year to fund his space company, Blue Origin.

Technologyread more

Wayfair shares whipsaw as costs build up and loss widens

Wayfair shares dropped Thursday after the online furniture retailer reported a larger loss for its fiscal second quarter, as its costs for things like advertising and customer...

Retailread more

You don't need a 5G phone now and probably won't until at least...

Ignore the hype. You don't need to buy a 5G phone this year, and probably won't need to worry about it until 2020 at the earliest.

Technologyread more
Tech

Jeff Bezos sells $1.8 billion worth of Amazon stock in three days

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold about $1.8 billion worth of stock in the company over the final three days of July.
  • Bezos previously told reporters he would sell $1 billion in stock each year to fund his space company, Blue Origin.
  • The sale is Bezos' first since October 2018 and appears to be his largest ever over the short period.
Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos gives a thumbs up as he speaks during an event about Blue Origin's space exploration plans in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2019.
Clodagh Kilcoyne | Reuters

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold more than $1.8 billion worth of shares in the company in the final three days of July, new federal filings show.

The sale marked Bezos' first since October of last year, when he sold $33 million worth of stock, according to forms filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This time, Bezos sold more than 900,000 shares over three sales between July 29 and July 31 at a price of about $1,900 per share. After the most recent sale, Bezos still owns 58.1 million shares in Amazon.

The sale appears to be Bezos' largest over such a short period in the history of the company based on dollar value. Bezos told reporters in 2017 that he plans to sell about $1 billion in Amazon stock each year to fund his space exploration company, Blue Origin. Separately, Bezos and his now ex-wife MacKenzie pledged $2 billion in 2018 to launch the "Day One Fund" to help homeless families and create preschools.

In his divorce settlement with his wife MacKenzie Bezos, Jeff Bezos kept 75% of the couple's Amazon stock and voting control over MacKenzie Bezos' shares.

Amazon declined to comment further on the recent filings.

After the sale, Bezos' net worth will be about $115 billion, Forbes estimated.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: Remember when Amazon's stock tanked 90%? Long-term investors still got rich

VIDEO5:2505:25
Remember when Amazon's stock tanked 90%? Long-term investors still got rich
Politics