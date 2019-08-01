Judge temporarily blocks New York from giving Trump's state tax returns to Congress

President Donald Trump pumps his fist during a signing ceremony for the "Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, July 29, 2019.

A federal judge temporarily blocked New York state officials from giving President Donald Trump's state tax returns to a House committee chairman, according to a court filing made public Thursday.

Trump's lawyers had argued a week earlier that the president would not have a chance to respond in court if House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., requested years of Trump's state tax returns through a recently passed New York law.

That law, known as the TRUST Act, offered Democrats a way around the ongoing fight with the Trump administration over the president's tax returns. But even though Neal has so far refused to make the request, Trump's lawyers asked Judge Carl Nichols last week to stop the chairman from "requesting or receiving" the New York state tax returns until Trump "obtains an opportunity for judicial review."

Nichols agreed, the filing in Washington, D.C., district court shows.

He ordered that New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York tax chief Michael Schmidt "shall not deliver" any TRUST Act-related information to the Ways and Means Committee — at least until one week after he decides on a forthcoming motion to dismiss the case.

Nichols also ordered, for the same time period, that James and Schmidt must notify Trump and the judge if Neal does end up requesting the state tax returns.