Mark Mobius: US markets will go 'haywire' if Trump loses 2020 election

Stocks in the U.S. fell after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested policymakers were not embarking on a new cycle of rate cutting.The Fedread more
Barclays on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of £1.03 billion ($1.25 billion).Earningsread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden faced heavy scrutiny again during night two of the second Democratic debates in Detroit on Wednesday.2020 Electionsread more
Didi Chuxing, the Chinese ride-hailing giant, has teamed up with BP to build electric vehicle-charging stations in China.Sustainable Energyread more
Societe Generale reported a net income of 1.05 billion euros ($1.16 billion) for the second quarter on Thursday, beating market expectations.Earningsread more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed's quarter-point rate cut was a "midcycle adjustment," meaning it's not a promise of more easing.Market Insiderread more
The U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate cut takes some pressure off the People's Bank of China, amid the multitude of challenges it already faces to keep the economy growing...China Economyread more
Intel CEO Bob Swan explained the rationale behind the sale of the company's modem business to Apple for $1 billion and said the chipmaker still has a big role to play in 5G...Technologyread more
In the second Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Kamala Harris argued Trump failed to follow through on promises to working people.2020 Electionsread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's rate cut was part of an ongoing move to adjust to economic conditions.The Fedread more
The top targets for auto thefts are powerful gas-powered cars and pickup trucks, according to a new report from Highway Loss Data Institute.Airlinesread more
Stock markets in the U.S. will go "haywire" if President Donald Trump fails to win a second term in the White House, prominent investor Mark Mobius predicted on Thursday.
Mobius, co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners, said U.S. markets have continued to climb higher partly because of Trump's policies. The president made several moves that many considered pro-business since he took office in 2017, such as slashing corporate tax rates.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have gone up by more than 30% since the beginning of 2017, while the Nasdaq Composite has risen by around 45%. Such optimism in the stock markets could be disrupted if Trump loses in next year's presidential race, the investor said.
"I think the markets then will go haywire because they've been depending on Trump policies to keep on pushing the market up and also higher growth rate in the U.S.," Mobius told CNBC's "Street Signs."
He added that for now, "it doesn't look likely" that Trump will lose. However, sentiment in the media appeared to be "overwhelmingly" against the president — and that could continue to build until the election next year, he explained.
"That's why I'm a little concerned about this," he said.
The run-up in U.S. stocks mean that prices may already be peaking, said the investor. Economies in Europe and Japan look like they're "going nowhere," so Mobius said he doesn't see a lot of investment opportunities in the major developed markets.
Mobius said companies in emerging markets pay higher yields than those in developed economies. And the latest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve adds another reason to invest in emerging markets. Lower interest rates are typically bad for the U.S. dollar, and that's good for currencies in emerging markets.
"The search for yield is the name of the game," he said. "So, emerging markets have an opportunity here not only because of the rate cut but because their companies are paying pretty good yields."
China and India account for around 40% of Mobius' portfolio, the investor said. The remainder is spread across Brazil, Turkey, South Korea, Taiwan and Southeast Asia, he indicated.
Mobius said he likes companies that will benefit from rising consumer incomes in China. In India, the investor said, he's scouting for opportunities to invest in small- and medium-sized companies.