Chicken's a winner as diners turn to other meat amid swine fever in China

Poultry producers are cashing in as China's swine fever crisis shows no sign of abating, sending prices of chicken soaring. Shares of breeders, meanwhile, have skyrocketed.

Prices of white-feathered chicken have jumped by almost 50%, Dutch bank Rabobank told CNBC. They were hovering around 7.5 yuan (about $1.08) per kg for the past two years, but peaked to around 11 yuan per kg in May this year, according to the firm, which pointed out that it broke the previous record high.

While prices moderated in June, analysts expect poultry costs to rise for the rest of this year, with pork shortages set to continue due to African swine fever that has swept across China and killed millions of pigs.

Rory Green, an economist at TS Lombard, told CNBC that chicken prices will follow pork prices upward in the second half of this year.

"Poultry is now considered the safe option as health concerns mount over (African swine fever) contagion, further boosting demand," he told CNBC in an email.

The pig herd in China, the world's biggest pork producer, was estimated to have shrunk by 40% from a year ago, according to Rabobank estimates. The bank said on Tuesday the hog population could halve by the end of 2019.